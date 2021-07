BRIDGEPORT — The annual Puerto Rican Day Parade is back after being limited last year by the pandemic to a small caravan, and this Sunday’s event is not just focused on celebrating that community — but protecting it against COVID-19. “This year we’re honoring our health care workers and helping promote vaccinations by doing a clinic in conjunction with Griffin Hospital and the Connecticut Department of Public Health,” said Frankie Colon, the July 11 parade’s lead organizer, on Tuesday.