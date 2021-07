We're going to see some movement between WWE brands pretty soon, and lots of people are popping up backstage and in dark matches in anticipation. We've heard a lot about the likes of Bronson Reed, Karrion Kross and Scarlett all being at WWE Raw and Smackdown events of late, but there have actually been some main roster names at backstage recently. Fightful was told that MVP was backstage at this past week's episode of NXT, and that it isn't uncommon to see Damian Priest visiting backstage as well. We aren't sure if there was a specific reason for MVP being there or if he was just visiting.