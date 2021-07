Peru presidential hopeful Keiko Fujimori -- who narrowly lost the June 6 election, according to unconfirmed results -- on Monday urged the country's current leader to seek an international audit of the vote. Fujimori, who alleged vote fraud as rival Pedro Castillo took the lead in the ballot count, risks an imminent trial on corruption charges that would be delayed until after her term if she were to win the presidency. On Monday, she delivered a letter to interim President Francisco Sagasti, urging him to seek an election audit from "international organizations." An independent entity, she told journalists, should review the voter rolls, voting records and other documentation to "determine whether the results processed... represent an accurate reflection of the popular will."