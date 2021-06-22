Late Spring Frosts Take Bite Out Of Michigan Cherry Harvest

From the Associated Press — Late spring frosts have taken a bite out of the cherry harvest in parts of western Michigan, leaving some farms without any cherries at all. Cold weather in April and May has left Moelker Orchards in Grand Rapids with no sweet or tart cherries for sale this season, and instead looking ahead to a good apple harvest in September. But WOOD-TV reports that Wells Orchards, located in Ottawa County, managed to escape the cold weather with half of its cherry population. Co-owner Scott Wells says his customers will be able to start picking cherries at his orchard next weekend.