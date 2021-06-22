‘The Bachelorette’: What’s the Deal With Thomas Jacobs in Season 17?
The Bachelorette team really wants fans to think Thomas Jacobs isn't dating Katie Thurston for the right reasons. The contestant charmed the new lead in the first two episodes. But previews for week 3 suggest Thomas could become the next villain. So what happened to Thomas in The Bachelorette Season 17? Bachelor Nation alum Nick Viall, who is hosting the upcoming group date, recently teased what's going on with the contestant.