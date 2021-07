After going viral for his wild facial expressions on the June 21 episode of ‘The Bachelorette,’ Justin Glaze has become a fan-favorite contestant on season 17!. Justin Glaze is a contestant on season 17 of The Bachelorette, where he’s hoping to find love with Katie Thurston. Apart from his genuine conversations with the Bachelorette, Justin has also become known on the show for his very reactive facial expressions. The cameras can’t help but cut to Justin and his over-the-top reactions to what’s been happening on the show so far, and fans have been talking about it non-stop on Twitter. As the show continues, get to know more about Justin here: