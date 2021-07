Jeffrey Raymond ‘Jeff’ Stephenson, 67, Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War

A few days before Memorial Day, I stopped by the Vietnam Memorial Wall located at Woodring Airport to pay respect to the names engraved there. I walked up to panel 13 and took four quarters from my pocket and placed one over four names, and held them in place with scotch tape. I have a recording on my phone of the song, “Taps As You Never Heard” played by 13-year-old Melissa Venema from Holland. Being by myself I played this song, allowed a tear to fall, saluted the wall and left.