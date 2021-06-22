Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene, Schoharie by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 20:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greene; Schoharie The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Greene County in east central New York Schoharie County in east central New York * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 810 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hobart, or 8 miles northeast of Delhi, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jefferson, Windham, Middleburgh, Gilboa, Summit, Schoharie, Prattsville, Livingstonville, Breakabeen, Central Bridge, Durham, Ashland, North Lexington, and Huntersland. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH