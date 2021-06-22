Severe Weather Statement issued for Graham, Swain by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 20:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 20:18:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Graham; Swain THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL SWAIN AND GRAHAM COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with these thunderstorms. If you observed large hail or wind damage, please report it to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred.