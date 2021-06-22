Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Washington by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-21 20:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN WASHINGTON COUNTY At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Huletts Landing, or near Whitehall, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Whitehall, Lock Twelve Marina, South Bay, Low Hampton, Grays Corner, South Bay Village and Snody Dock. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov