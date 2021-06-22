Manchester United target Raphael Varane 'reportedly receives interest from Paris Saint-Germain'... as Real Madrid are set to be forced into a search for a new centre back after a summer which saw Sergio Ramos leave

Manchester United target Raphael Varane is reportedly receiving interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

The centre back, who is currently competing at Euro 2020 with France, has a year left on his contract at Real Madrid and was an instrumental part of Los Blancos' defence this season as they shipped just 28 goals despite just failing to defend their league title.

However, he is yet to sign a new deal after turning down a two-year offer and as a consequence, Real are willing to sell the 28-year-old this summer, with PSG the latest team to enquire about his services, according to MARCA.

With veteran defender Sergio Ramos leaving after failing to agree a new deal and Varane looking increasingly likely to follow the Spaniard out of the exit door, Carlo Ancelotti will need to dip into the transfer market if he is left with just Eder Militao and Nacho as senior central defenders currently at the club, while the incoming David Alaba is also very comfortable in the role and 21-year-old Victor Chust can deputise.

The plan had been to put all their eggs in the basket of Kylian Mbappe, with the Spanish giants having been linked with the French superstar throughout 2020/21, but Varane's expected departure has slightly diverted the club's focus.

Varane is currently valued at around €50million (£43m), but Mauricio Pochettino would like to bolster his defence despite possessing a centre-back partnership Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe.

Varane's representatives are also set to speak to United as the battle for his signature intensifies, with the player unhappy that Real chose to negotiate with Luka Modric, Lucas Vazquez and Ramos before him and said to prefer a move to England over a return to his homeland despite PSG's interest.

France face Portugal in their final Group F game on Wednesday as their prospects of making it through to the last 16 hang in the balance with Didier Deschamps' men on four points and Fernando Santos' side on three points, while Germany, who face bottom side Hungary, are also on three points having beaten Portugal 4-2 on Saturday.