Manchester United target Raphael Varane 'reportedly receives interest from Paris Saint-Germain'... as Real Madrid are set to be forced into a search for a new centre back after a summer which saw Sergio Ramos leave

By Alex Bowmer For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 18 days ago

Manchester United target Raphael Varane is reportedly receiving interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

The centre back, who is currently competing at Euro 2020 with France, has a year left on his contract at Real Madrid and was an instrumental part of Los Blancos' defence this season as they shipped just 28 goals despite just failing to defend their league title.

However, he is yet to sign a new deal after turning down a two-year offer and as a consequence, Real are willing to sell the 28-year-old this summer, with PSG the latest team to enquire about his services, according to MARCA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hqwrc_0abN0PdN00
There is a tussle for Raphael Varane between Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EwhHO_0abN0PdN00
The 28-year-old is competing at Euro 2020 with France with one year on his Real Madrid deal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fN6Gt_0abN0PdN00
Nacho and Eder Militao would be the club's only two recognised centre backs if Varane left
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N3yuA_0abN0PdN00
The incoming David Alaba can also slot comfortably into the role and Victor Chust can fill in

With veteran defender Sergio Ramos leaving after failing to agree a new deal and Varane looking increasingly likely to follow the Spaniard out of the exit door, Carlo Ancelotti will need to dip into the transfer market if he is left with just Eder Militao and Nacho as senior central defenders currently at the club, while the incoming David Alaba is also very comfortable in the role and 21-year-old Victor Chust can deputise.

The plan had been to put all their eggs in the basket of Kylian Mbappe, with the Spanish giants having been linked with the French superstar throughout 2020/21, but Varane's expected departure has slightly diverted the club's focus.

Varane is currently valued at around €50million (£43m), but Mauricio Pochettino would like to bolster his defence despite possessing a centre-back partnership Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uCeNv_0abN0PdN00
Sergio Ramos has agree to leave the Bernabeu after a trophy-laden 16 years at the club
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ecAQE_0abN0PdN00
Real's main focus had been signing Kylian Mbappe - but Varane's situation has changed that
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CpKnD_0abN0PdN00
Varane's representatives are set to speak to United soon - with the player valued at £43million
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yPSHl_0abN0PdN00
Mauricio Pochettino wants to strengthen PSG's defence ahead of the new Ligue 1 season

Varane's representatives are also set to speak to United as the battle for his signature intensifies, with the player unhappy that Real chose to negotiate with Luka Modric, Lucas Vazquez and Ramos before him and said to prefer a move to England over a return to his homeland despite PSG's interest.

France face Portugal in their final Group F game on Wednesday as their prospects of making it through to the last 16 hang in the balance with Didier Deschamps' men on four points and Fernando Santos' side on three points, while Germany, who face bottom side Hungary, are also on three points having beaten Portugal 4-2 on Saturday.

