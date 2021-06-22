Cancel
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers Brewing Co. creates beer to benefit local humane society

By Krista Fogelsong
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 18 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The Fort Myers Brewing Company has teamed up with Gulf Coast Humane Society to give patrons a new brew and a reason to laugh.

The brewery created a “Pup-arazzi Pils,” a light and clean Italian pilsner.

A portion of sales from every 4-pack sold will go directly to benefit the Gulf Coast Humane Society shelter animals.

It will be released for the up coming comedy show at Fort Myers Brewery featuring Zane Lamprey.

Lamprey is known for being the guy who gets paid to travel around the world drinking and finding himself in many awkward situations.

General admission is $25 VIP is $40.

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
