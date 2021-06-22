Cancel
Britney Spears 'living each day like it was my last' on luxury getaway with Sam Asghari

By Jamie Roberts
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cr9Hu_0abMxF3e00

Britney Spears has given her fans a glimpse into her luxury break to Maui with her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

And the star has said she was "living each day like it was her last" - and insisted others should too.

The singer, 39, posted a video montage to her Instagram which showed the pair enjoying the a sun soaked trip to the idyllic island.

The piece started with a walkout to an unbelievable balcony view before switching to snaps of the pair sunbathing with Britney showing off her tanned washboard abs.

They were later seen to be having fun in the sun as they splashed about in the pool.

Britney was perched on 27-year-old Sam's back as he growled seductively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q4eFf_0abMxF3e00
Britney and Sam enjoyed playing in the pool (Image: Britney Spears/Instagram)

"Are you a shark and I'm on your back?" Britney asked Sam.

He replied: "I'm a shark," before the Toxic singer joked she was a "minnow baby!"

Sam then quipped that she was "Nemo".

The pair could also be seen sitting back and relaxing to waiter service as the basked in the glorious sunshine, before Britney showed off her usual dancing skills.

It followed a recent post in which the star sent a cryptic message which had her fans pondering if she was set to release new music.

In her latest post about her sunny trip away, Britney wrote: "Ok so I took a trip to Maui and let’s just say it was NICE …so nice I didn’t want to leave at all !!!!

"I had a couple of embarrassing moments of living each day like it was my last!!!! If you haven’t done that … I strongly suggest you do !!! There are a couple moments where people might look at you like you’re coocoo but I feel ambitious …

"TIME AFTER TIME I feel it’s my duty to share not what I know but what I need to learn as well!!! So s*** … I need to remember this post so I will live more in the moment …. and if you brought a luxury pen with you I suggest you write this book down … Baby Proof by @emilygiffinauthor !!!!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RaeCD_0abMxF3e00
Britney seemed to enjoy catching the rays in the Hawaiian heat (Image: Britney Spears/Instagram)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C3gFW_0abMxF3e00
Britney showcased her usual dancing while on holiday (Image: Britney Spears/Instagram)

She ended her message by saying: "PS of course I danced there too !!!! @samasghari"

The trip comes days before she is due to speak at her upcoming conservatorship case.

It was reported by Page Six reported last week that the singer will virtually address the Los Angeles County Superior Court and Judge Brenda Penny expressing her desire to take her father Jamie away from being her sole conservator.

