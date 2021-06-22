Cancel
Lincoln, NE

Lincoln firefighter calls for investigation into alleged misconduct

Posted by 
Lincoln Daily
 18 days ago

(Timothy Eberly/Unsplash)

(LINCOLN, Neb.) A Lincoln firefighter is calling for an investigation into a fire captain after she said he abandoned their team in a burning building, the Associated Press reported.

Amanda Benson, who filed a 2018 lawsuit alleging discrimination and retaliation within the department, filed a motion last week asking a federal judge to have the city investigate Capt. Shawn Mahler's conduct.

She alleges that her crew was fighting a warehouse fire on April 26, when Mahler left them without communication in heavy smoke.

Benson's motion requests disciplinary proceedings and for Mahler to prohibited from responding to fires.

The city of Lincoln has yet to file a response to the motion.

At Lincoln Daily, you get the local Nebraska news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers.

