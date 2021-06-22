Fiduciary duty in dysfunctional markets

Several other brokerages have also commented on IGM. CIBC boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.88.