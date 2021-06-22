Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Fiduciary duty in dysfunctional markets

By Philip Edwards and Paul Woolley
top1000funds.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinancial markets play a central role in the capitalist economy, allocating new savings to productive investment, acting as a signalling device to corporate management, and providing liquidity to investors. The efficient markets paradigm claims that competition among investors keeps asset prices close to fair value, but a new interpretation contends...

www.top1000funds.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiduciary Duty#Fiduciary Responsibility#Real Economy#Fiduciaries#Lse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketstnj.com

7 Alternative Investment Options for Asset Diversification

The year 2020 was hardly a good one for traditional stock and bond markets. With unpredictability and volatility running high, investors began to show interest in alternative investments. An alternative investment is an investment in assets different from stocks, bonds and cash — savings deposits, CDs, money market deposit accounts,...
Marketsetftrends.com

How to Approach Emerging Markets; Value, Growth and Diversification

What catalysts could continue to drive emerging-market equity performance. A strategy to better-capture the performance potential of the asset class. Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees. CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE...
Businessbankingexchange.com

JPMorgan, HSBC Invest in ESG Specialist Companies

JPMorgan and HSBC Asset Management have both made sustainability-themed acquisitions in recent days, as competition heats up among asset managers to provide specialist offerings. New York-headquartered JPMorgan has acquired financial technology firm OpenInvest, which offers environmental, social and governance (ESG) themed investment products, for an undisclosed sum. OpenInvest will retain...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,796 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.25% of Schrödinger worth $13,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Secure Trust Bank from GBX 1,575 ($20.58) to GBX 1,758 ($22.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. LON STB traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,030 ($13.46). The...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “. Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the...
Economywealthmanagement.com

Fund News Advisors Can Use: SEC Moves Towards Greater Diversity in Asset Management

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s Asset Management Advisory Committee approved several recommendations this week to improve diversity and inclusion in the industry. “The asset management industry has a lot of work to do to increase racial and gender diversity,” said Gary Gensler, chair of the SEC, in a statement. The...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GATO. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperformer rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock.
Businessthepaypers.com

US Bank acquires PFM's asset management business

US Bank has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase PFM Asset Management under its subsidiary, US Bancorp Asset Management. PFM Asset Management will continue to operate as a separate entity. PFM Asset Management and US Bancorp Asset Management had combined assets under management and assets under administration of more than USD 325 billion in March 2021.
StocksEntrepreneur

Which Financial Stock is a Better Buy: Goldman Sachs or JPMorgan?

Despite the continuing low interest rate environment, the financial sector is rebounding quickly, driven by a significant increase in financial transactions by businesses and individuals in the reopening economy. Established financial companies Goldman Sachs (GS) and JPMorgan (JPM) are well-positioned to capitalize on the industry tailwinds. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

3,095 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Several other institutional investors and hedge funds...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC) Insider Buys £19,500 in Stock

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC) insider Ian Roland Metcalfe acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £19,500 ($25,476.87). Shares of MERC stock opened at...
IndustryCNBC

What the impending rubber 'apocalypse' means for the U.S. economy

Rubber is a critical raw material needed for car tires, personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves, and many more everyday products. Anytime you're going anywhere, you're using rubber. Now, supply chain disruptions have thrown the rubber industry into a tailspin. "We could be on the cusp of a...
Businessinvesting.com

French bank BPCE to diversify business lines in profit push

PARIS (Reuters) -French bank BPCE, which is in the process of delisting its Natixis investment banking arm, announced plans on Thursday to increase profits by 2024, partly by increasing its focus on sustainable investing. BPCE said plans to diversify Natixis' business lines should result in around 500 million euros ($590...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 920 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in APA were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 1,898 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Several other brokerages have also commented on IGM. CIBC boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.88.

Comments / 0

Community Policy