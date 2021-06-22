Aware Super positions for growth

As the post-pandemic recovery slows — and it inevitably will — talk in business and investment circles will turn to the timing of the next cyclical correction. It might then help to consider what could cause a recession. On this front, two possibilities arise: One is a policy error, always a danger whether a Republican or a Democrat is in the White House. The second is the development of imbalances in the economy. Prior posts have taken up both sorts of risk, here and here. This post offers some good news about how little financial risk exists in the corporate sector, how nonfinancial corporations are in excellent shape to withstand a business shock and support an economic expansion.