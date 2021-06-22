Aware Super positions for growth
Aware Super, one of Australia’s largest superannuation funds, engaged McKinsey as part of the development of its next five-year strategy which the fund presented to the board in March. The fund is the product of fund mergers (First State Super, VicSuper and WA Super ) – a signature feature of the Australian pension marketplace. As it develops its next five-year plan a key initiative is how to deal with growth from an internal organisational perspective and in investments as it plans for an organisation that could double in size.www.top1000funds.com