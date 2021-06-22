Cancel
Aware Super positions for growth

By Matthew Smith
top1000funds.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAware Super, one of Australia’s largest superannuation funds, engaged McKinsey as part of the development of its next five-year strategy which the fund presented to the board in March. The fund is the product of fund mergers (First State Super, VicSuper and WA Super ) – a signature feature of the Australian pension marketplace. As it develops its next five-year plan a key initiative is how to deal with growth from an internal organisational perspective and in investments as it plans for an organisation that could double in size.

#Investment Decisions#Asset Allocation#Mckinsey#First State Super#Vicsuper#Australian#Mysuper#Ip
