Carrington Legion & Babe Ruth Results From Monday

CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) Both the Legion and Babe Ruth teams for Carrington were in action on Monday at Carrington City Park, here are the results:. Post 25 was down 11-3 after three innings, but kept chipping away at the lead, they scored two runs in the fifth, two in the sixth and four in the bottom of the seventh to send it to extras. Hudson Schmitz would come to the plate in the bottom of the eighth inning with the score tied at 11. He would hit a single past the third basemen for his first hit of the game, knocking in Noah Paulson for the game winner. Carrington improves to 4-0 overall and 4-0 in District 4, New Rockford suffers their first loss of the season, now 8-1 overall and 2-1 in the district.