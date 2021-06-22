Cancel
Saint Anthony, ID

Black Knoll Fire fully contained

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
 18 days ago
ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE 3:30 p.m. The Black Knoll Fire has been fully contained at this time.

UPDATE 6/22/21 8:30 a.m. The Bureau of Land Management reports the Black Knoll Fire has been mapped at 433 acres.

A dozer line is about 60% complete.

A tactical water tender has added to resources.

The public is still advised to stay away from Sand Creek Road.

Containment is estimated for 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

UPDATE 8:00 p.m. The Bureau of Land Management reports the Black Knoll Fire is burning 10 miles north of St. Anthony.

It started around 5 p.m. Monday.

The fire is estimated at 150 acres and is actively burning towards the north.

It is 0% percent contained and estimated containment is midnight Monday.

No structures are threatened, and no evacuations are in effect.

There are no closures, but the public is advised to stay away from Sand Creek Road if possible.

The cause is under investigation.

The fire is burning on BLM, state and private land.

ORIGINAL: The Fremont County Sheriff's Office reports there is a fire north of St. Anthony.

The fire is burning sagebrush and is approximately 100 acres. It is on private property.

Fire crews are responding. Deputies ask you stay clear of the area.

The post Black Knoll Fire fully contained appeared first on Local News 8 .

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

