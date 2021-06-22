‘No Sudden Move’ Review: Ensemble Superb In Steven Soderbergh’s Terrific Crime Drama
The prolific Steven Soderbergh’s latest, No Sudden Move, had its world premiere over the weekend as the centerpiece of Tribeca Fest before the Warner Bros release heads directly to HBO Max on July 1. It is the kind of twisty, noirish period crime thriller that is great to see on the big screen — as I was able to do last week — but any way you can find it, find it. It’s a must-see in the Soderbergh canon, a blend of elements of everything from his Out of Sight to his trio of Ocean’s films, but mostly a cool story all its own and owing to inspiration from crime flicks of the mid-’50s, the era in Detroit in which it is set.deadline.com