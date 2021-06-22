‘No Sudden Move’ Review: Ensemble Superb In Steven Soderbergh’s Terrific Crime Drama

No one makes star-studded crime films like Steven Soderbergh, as once again evidenced by No Sudden Move, a witty, suspenseful and sneakily caustic film about two crooks in 1954 Detroit—Don Cheadle’s Curt and Benicio Del Toro’s Ronald—who are hired, alongside a third accomplice (Kieran Culkin), to babysit a family at gunpoint while the father (David Harbour) retrieves a document coveted by their unknown employer. That’s the set-up for a serpentine saga about greed, ambition and competitive capitalistic enterprise, the last concern coming to the fore once the movie finally reveals the motive behind this underworld plan. Come for the taut tension, stay for the stinging critique of the auto industry’s Big Four and, by extension, a corporate America that comes out on top even when it loses, and against which the little man has little chance. Playing like a grimmer companion piece to Out of Sight (Soderbergh’s prior Detroit-set gem), it’s the sort of adult thriller that gets better as it gains momentum, aided by arguably the year’s best cast, which includes Jon Hamm, Ray Liotta, Amy Seimetz, Brendan Fraser, Bill Duke, Julia Fox, and Matt Damon.