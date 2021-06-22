SC Dept. of Ed announces expansion of summer feeding program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - About one in seven children in South Carolina are considered food insecure, according to Feeding America. To combat kids going hungry while school is out, every county in South Carolina now offers students free breakfast and lunch for every day of the week over the summer. The program is being rebranded as Summer Break Cafés and food pick-up locations will be located throughout the state at schools, parks, libraries, churches, and other partner organizations.