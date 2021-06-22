Cancel
Term 'white privilege' may have worsened neglect of working-class pupils, say MPs

By Eleanor Busby, William Walker
Daily Mirror
 18 days ago
MPs made a series of recommendations to improve white working class pupil outcomes (Image: Getty Images)

Terms like "white privilege" may have contributed towards a "systemic neglect" of white working-class pupils who need support, MPs have claimed.

The Commons Education Select Committee said schools should consider whether the promotion of such "politically controversial" terminology is consistent with their duties under the Equality Act 2010.

But some have rejected the committee's findings and accused MPs of stoking a "culture war".

In the report it was said that disadvantaged white pupils have been badly let down by "muddled" policy thinking and the Department for Education (DfE) has failed to acknowledge the extent of the problem.

The MPs made a series of recommendations to improve white working-class pupils' outcomes, including finding "a better way to talk about racial disparities" to avoid pitting different groups against each other.

The committee agreed with the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities that discourse around the term "white privilege" can be "divisive".

White working class pupils had been 'let down' the committee said (Image: PA)

A strong network of family hubs should be introduced across the country to boost parental engagement and mitigate the effects of multi-generational disadvantage, the report said.

It said funding needs to be tailor-made at a local level, initiatives should focus on attracting good teachers to challenging areas, and vocational and apprenticeship opportunities should be promoted.

The report highlights that 47% of free school meal-eligible (FSM) white British pupils did not meet the expected standard of development at the end of the early years foundation stage in 2018/19 - around 28,000 children.

In 2019, just 17.7% of FSM-eligible white British pupils achieved at least a strong pass (grade 5 or above) in English and maths at GCSE, compared with 22.5% of all FSM-eligible pupils. This equates to nearly 39,000 pupils.

The committee found these disparities particularly striking because white people are the ethnic majority in the country - and yet FSM-eligible white British pupils are the largest disadvantaged group.

The government said it had given more funds to schools (Image: PA)

During its inquiry, MPs heard of many factors which combine to put white poorer pupils at a disadvantage, but they were not convinced by the DfE's claim that the gap can be attributed to poverty alone.

Committee chairman Robert Halfon said: "For decades now white working-class pupils have been let down and neglected by an education system that condemns them to falling behind their peers every step of the way.

"White working-class pupils underperform significantly compared to other ethnic groups, but there has been muddled thinking from all governments and a lack of attention and care to help these disadvantaged white pupils in towns across our country.

"If the Government is serious about closing the overall attainment gap, then the problems faced by the biggest group of disadvantaged pupils can no longer be swept under the carpet.

"Never again should we lazily put the gap down to poverty alone, given that we know free school meal eligible pupils from other ethnic groups consistently outperform their white British peers."

The Tory MP accused the DfE of being "reluctant" to recognise the specific challenges faced by the group and urged it to address the issues.

Mr Halfon added: "We also desperately need to move away from dealing with racial disparity by using divisive concepts like white privilege that pits one group against another. Disadvantaged white children feel anything but privileged when it comes to education.

"Privilege is the very opposite to what disadvantaged white children enjoy or benefit from in an education system which is now leaving far too many behind."

Meanwhile, the findings have sparked a backlash with some suggesting the committee's findings risk stoking a culture war.

Maurice Mcleod, chief executive of the thinktank Race on the Agenda said: "Instead of accepting that children from all backgrounds have been badly let down by decades of neglect, this report attempts to create unhelpful divides between children based on race."

The Guardian reports that he said: “Today’s education committee report is just the latest government salvo in the culture war it seems hellbent on stoking."

Kim Johnson, Labour MP for Liverpool Riverside and a member of the committee, was reported to have said she disowned the report.

She said: “I’m not happy with quite a lot of information contained in it. I’m not happy about the whole section on white privilege. The inquiry cherrypicked data. I think they were trying to create a bit of a culture war.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: "This Government is focused on levelling up opportunity so that no young person is left behind.

"That's why we are providing the biggest uplift to school funding in a decade - £14 billion over three years - investing in early years education and targeting our ambitious recovery funding, worth £3 billion to date, to support disadvantaged pupils aged two to 19 with their attainment."

