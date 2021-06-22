The Big Clue Everyone Missed Early In Reservoir Dogs
A director's first film is vital in telling audiences precisely what they're capable of as an artist. Few filmmakers can claim to have as good of a first impression as Quentin Tarantino with 1992's "Reservoir Dogs." The film established many aspects that would define his filmography, such as gratuitous violence and in-depth discussions of pop culture. Without "Reservoir Dogs," there would be no "Pulp Fiction" or "Inglourious Basterds," and even 30 years after the film came out, Tarantino's first movie still holds up surprisingly well.www.looper.com