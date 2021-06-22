Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Big Clue Everyone Missed Early In Reservoir Dogs

By Mike Bedard
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A director's first film is vital in telling audiences precisely what they're capable of as an artist. Few filmmakers can claim to have as good of a first impression as Quentin Tarantino with 1992's "Reservoir Dogs." The film established many aspects that would define his filmography, such as gratuitous violence and in-depth discussions of pop culture. Without "Reservoir Dogs," there would be no "Pulp Fiction" or "Inglourious Basterds," and even 30 years after the film came out, Tarantino's first movie still holds up surprisingly well.

www.looper.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Looper

Looper

15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
Person
Harvey Keitel
Person
Steve Buscemi
Person
Tim Roth
Person
Lawrence Tierney
Person
Michael Madsen
Person
Quentin Tarantino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reservoir Dogs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviestheplaylist.net

Quentin Tarantino Started Writing A ‘Reservoir Dogs’ Novelization & Reveals His New Stage Play Is ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’

If you’re following the new Quentin Tarantino press blitz for the “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” novelization, and you’re listening to all the various long podcasts he’s been on, outlining his future, you know the filmmaker’s schedule and timetable look a little something like this (aside from parenting, he’s a new father): promoting his current book (‘OUATIH’), finishing his criticism film book (part of the two-part book deal he made with Harper Perennial Publishing), and then directing and/or putting on a stage play that he wrote. Now, Tarantino’s never revealed what that play was until this week. On The Ringer’s The Big Picture podcast, Tarantino revealed his first play is yet another adaptation of “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,” but like the novelization, it’ll not only expand upon the movie but expand upon the novelization and include even more new bits that aren’t in either medium.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

One Thing Uma Thurman Hated About Kill Bill While Filming It

Quentin Tarantino’s long film resume has bolstered many classic films since 1992's Reservoir Dogs and 1994's Pulp Fiction pushed him into the mainstream. However, it was the Kill Bill series that became a pop culture moment. This film series pushed both Tarantino and Uma Thurman’s careers to the next level, but not everything went smoothly with the film’s star, according to the Oscar winner. Tarantino revealed one thing Thurman hated about filming the beloved film series.
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Trailer & Poster: Robert De Niro, Tommy Lee Jones & Morgan Freeman Star In Hollywood Comedy THE COMEBACK TRAIL

Director George Gallo‘s The Comeback Trail looks to have shades of Mel Brooks‘ The Producers and Barry Sonnenfeld’s 1995 hit, Get Shorty. This remake of the Harry Hurwitz’s 1982 (scripted by Gallo and Josh Posner) stars Robert DeNiro and Zach Braff as movie producers who owe money to Morgan Freeman‘s mobster. They hire Tommy Lee Jones‘ ageing movie star for an insurance scam in the hope that he dies during the making of the movie. Things don’t go to plan.
MoviesCollider

Quentin Tarantino Reveals Which Favorite 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Scene Was Cut From the Final Release

In a recent interview with CinemaBlend's ReelBlend podcast, filmmaker Quentin Tarantino revealed that his favorite scene from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood never made it to the silver screen. Fans of Tarantino and the movie, though, will be excited to hear that the bit of dialogue which the director reluctantly left on the cutting room floor did get squeezed into the upcoming eponymous novelization. Tarantino, of course, is the author.
CelebritiesPosted by
GQMagazine

David Harbour Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters

David Harbour breaks down his most iconic characters, including his roles in 'Stranger Things,' 'Hellboy,' 'Black Widow,' 'Revolutionary Road,' and much more. David talks about his reaction to the first time he read the script for 'Stranger Things' as well what it was like acting alongside Leonardo DiCaprio as a fan of his work.
Moviesimdb.com

Quentin Tarantino Battled Harvey Weinstein Over Cutting ‘Reservoir Dogs’ Torture Scene

Quentin Tarantino revealed during his appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience” this week that his working relationship with Harvey Weinstein got off to a rocky start once Miramax became the distributor of his feature directorial debut “Reservoir Dogs.” Weinstein allegedly wanted to remove the film’s torture scene, which Tarantino admitted always led to walkouts during “Reservoir Dogs” film festival screenings. The scene, in which Mr. Blonde (Michael Madsen) tortures a police officer (Kark Baltz) by slashing his face and cutting his ear off (all set to Stealers Wheel’s “Stuck in the Middle with You”), is the film’s most famous sequence.
Los Angeles, CA/Film

Quentin Tarantino Has Written Two Chapters of a ‘Reservoir Dogs’ Novelization

Quentin Tarantino‘s novelization of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has been released to the world, and in addition to taking us deeper into his vision of 1969 Los Angeles, it specifically sheds some light on one of that film’s biggest mysteries. Writing that novelization allowed the auteur filmmaker to flex a new creative muscle – and it sounds like he wants to keep exercising that muscle, potentially with adaptations of some of his other movies, including his highly influential breakout movie Reservoir Dogs.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

‘Val’ Review: Val Kilmer Looks Back at His Stardom, His Fall From It, and 40 Years of Self-Videotaping

In “Val,” the actor Val Kilmer, now in his early 60s, appears before us as a broken-down relic of himself. His face, once beaming and chiseled, with that smile that resembled a bite, now looks soggy and morose, with dark eyebrows that give him an oddly Nixonian cast. More dramatically, he speaks in a thin robotic rasp, the result of a procedure performed on his trachea to heal the throat cancer that was diagnosed in 2015. Kilmer beat the cancer but was left with that scratchy voice-box drone, which takes a bit of getting used to. Yet once you do get used to it, you realize he’s very much the same fellow — or, at least, the older, wiser, more melancholy version. Kilmer used to talk quite fast; that was part of his comic sauvity in films like “Real Genius” — that this dude who looked like a sun god spoke like a geek in overdrive. Everything about him is slower now, and we can see how the effort it takes to speak has changed him. He’s someone who can no longer afford to mince words.
CelebritiesPosted by
IndieWire

Jennifer Lawrence Met Tarantino to Discuss Playing Squeaky Fromme: ‘She Was Interested in Doing It’

Long before Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” even had a title or set up shop at Sony Pictures, news broke the filmmaker was eyeing Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lawrence to star. Pitt would go on to be cast in the Oscar-winning role of Cliff Booth. Lawrence, however, was never cast. Once Margot Robbie joined the film as Sharon Tate, many believed that was the part Tarantino was eyeing for Lawrence. Not true. During an interview on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast, Tarantino confirmed he met with Lawrence for “Hollywood” because he wanted her to play Charles Manson cult member Squeaky Fromme. That casting never panned out, and Dakota Fanning landed the part instead.
Movies/Film

‘Scenes From a Marriage’ Trailer: Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain Remake the Ingmar Bergman Classic

Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) and Jessica Chastain (Zero Dark Thirty) previously played a married couple in 2014’s under-seen thriller A Most Violent Year, and now they’re reuniting to star in Scenes from a Marriage, an HBO limited series based on the acclaimed 1970s version from master filmmaker Ingmar Bergman. The first trailer for the new iteration of the story has arrived, and it looks like a handsomely made drama that gives Isaac and Chastain the chance to flex several different groups of acting muscles. Check it out below.
MoviesPosted by
Fox News

Susan Sarandon recalls working with Brad Pitt in ‘Thelma & Louise’: ‘He’s not just a really gorgeous face’

Brad Pitt left an unforgettable impression on Susan Sarandon. The actress starred in the 1991 film "Thelma & Louise" alongside Geena Davis, a trailblazing classic about two women who embark on a road trip that soon devolves into a crime spree. The movie, which just celebrated its 30th anniversary, also features a young Pitt, who starred as a cowboy drifter.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

John Slattery Reteams With Jon Hamm for Miramax’s ‘Fletch’ Comedy Reboot

John Slattery, Ayden Mayeri, Lorenza Izzo and Annie Mumolo have joined the cast of Confess, Fletch, starring Jon Hamm and are now in production. Mad Men alum Slattery is reteaming with Hamm for the reboot that closely follows the plot of the classic Gregory McDonald mystery novel series that inspired the 1980’s Chevy Chase films. Hamm stars as I.M.Fletcher, the hotshot investigative reporter played by Chase in the 1985 neo-noir comedy of the same name.

Comments / 0

Community Policy