Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Raiders' Nassib comes out as NFL's first openly gay player

By Ethan Miller
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zmSMm_0abMogIq00
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib has become the first active NFL player to come out as openly gay /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib made history on Monday after coming out as the first active openly gay player in the NFL, announcing his sexual orientation in a post on social media.

The 28-year-old five-year veteran said in a video posted on Instagram he hoped his example would boost visibility of other gay athletes.

"I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I'm gay," Nassib said in the video.

"I've been meaning to do this for a while now but finally feel comfortable getting it off my chest. I really have the best life, the best family, friends and job a guy can ask for.

"I'm a pretty private person, so I hope you guys know that I'm not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important.

"I actually hope that one day, videos like this and the whole coming out process are not necessary, but until then I will do my best and my part to cultivate a culture that's accepting and compassionate."

Nassib added that he was donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project, a non-profit group which works to prevent suicide among LGBTQ youth in the United States.

In a written post which accompanied the statement, Nassib said he had "agonized over this moment for the last 15 years."

He said support from family, friends, coaches and fellow players encouraged him to come out.

"I would not have been able to do this without them," he said.

- 'Proud of you' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HlDuA_0abMogIq00
Defensive end Carl Nassib walks off the field following the Las Vegas Raiders defeat of the Denver Broncos last season /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP

Nassib is the first player on an active roster to come out as gay in the NFL.

Several players have come out after leaving the league, the most popular professional sport in the United States.

In 2014, college player Michael Sam was drafted by the St. Louis Rams after coming out as gay but was released after playing in a handful of pre-season games and never played a regular season game in the league.

The Raiders meanwhile praised Nassib in a post on Twitter.

"Proud of you Carl," the team wrote in a post accompanying Nassib's Instagram statement.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell saluted Nassib, saying he hoped similar announcements in future would no longer be newsworthy.

"The NFL family is proud of Carl for courageously sharing his truth today," Goodell said.

"Representation matters. We share his hope that someday soon statements like his will no longer be newsworthy as we march toward full equality for the LGBTQ+ community.

"We wish Carl the best of luck this coming season."

Wade Davis II, one of a handful of former NFL players who came out after leaving the league, was among the first to congratulate Nassib.

"Bravo Carl Nassib -- thank you for inviting us in," Davis wrote on Twitter.

Former basketball player Jason Collins, who became only the second openly gay athlete in a major professional sports league in the United States when he joined the Brooklyn Nets in 2014 also offered support.

"Very proud of Carl Nassib!" Collins wrote on Twitter. "Incredibly happy for him and can't wait to watch him play this upcoming season."

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
AFP

AFP

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
Person
Jason Collins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Players#Basketball Player#Gay#American Football#Raiders#The Trevor Project#Lgbtq#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Denver Broncos#The St Louis Rams#The Brooklyn Nets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
News Break
Society
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLDaily Tribune

Ex-Packers lineman and LGBTQ+ advocate Esera Tuaolo relieved and proud to see first openly gay active NFL player

Esera Tuaolo finally has an answer to the biggest question he's been asked over the past two decades. "Twenty years of speaking and going out there and educating people on homophobia in sports and the LGBTQ community, the big question has been, 'When will the first active NFL player come out?' " the former Green Bay Packers lineman said. "I can answer that now. June 21."
NFLaudacy.com

'Football is gay': NFL shares video supporting LGBTQ community after Nassib comes out

When West Chester native, former Penn State star and Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib announced that he was gay, thus becoming the first active player to be out, there was overwhelming support shared throughout the NFL community. Days later, that same enthusiasm was on display, with Nassib's jersey selling more than any other.
NFLPeople

What to Know About The Trevor Project After NFL Player Carl Nassib's $100K Donation

Carl Nassib made NFL history this week - but his announcement is also making strides for The Trevor Project. On Monday, the Las Vegas Raiders defensive end, 28, came out as gay, making him the first active NFL player to do so. With the announcement, Nassib donated $100,000 to The Trevor Project, explaining that he feels an "immense responsibility to help in any way [he] can."
NFLchatsports.com

While praising Carl Nassib, Bruce Smith says 90s Buffalo Bills had gay players

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib came out as gay last week, becoming the first active NFL player to do so in the process. Prior to Nassib, many NFL players have come out following the end of their playing career. Former Buffalo Bills defensive end Bruce Smith shared his support for Nassib this weekend and also spoke about the 90s-era teams.
NFLPosted by
InsideHook

It’s OK to Question the Intentions of the NFL’s “Football Is Gay” Campaign

Never a league that shies away from embracing a social or political movement — especially when it’s a worthy one, as is the case here — in order to increase its fanbase, the NFL has quickly pushed out a new marketing initiative in the wake of Raiders’ DL Carl Nassib’s announcement that he is gay. The first active NFL player to make such an announcement, Nassib has been widely commended for his declaration, including by commissioner Roger Goodell.
NFLAOL Corp

NFL video proclaims 'football is gay' in wake of Carl Nassib announcement

A week after Carl Nassib's groundbreaking announcement that he's gay, the NFL produced a video in support of his message. The video released Monday is simple, consisting strictly of white text on a black screen. The message is provocative and represents a full embrace of Nassib as the first active NFL player to announce that he's gay.
NFLWashington Post

By coming out, Carl Nassib likely improved NFL fans’ attitudes toward gay men. Here’s how we know.

On June 21, Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib came out publicly, making him the first openly gay player for the National Football League. The next day, the New York Times’s headline read, “Carl Nassib Was an N.F.L. Everyman. Then He Came Out as Gay.” After angry social media responses, the headline changed to “Carl Nassib, the First Openly Gay N.F.L. Player, Has Been a Football Everyman.”
NFLPosted by
MONTCO.Today

As NFL’s First Openly Gay Player, West Chester Native’s Path to Pro Football Was Anything but Common

As a football player who never started a game in high school and walked on in college, Carl Nassib took an unconventional route to the pinnacle of his sport. West Chester native Carl Nassib recently became the first active NFL player to publicly identify as gay, but his path to America’s most popular sports league was anything but common – or guaranteed, writes Andrew Beaton for The Wall Street Journal.
NFLFox5 KVVU

Las Vegas Raiders player Carl Nassib gets his own bobblehead

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib officially has his own bobblehead. “Last year we launched this series of bobbleheads starting with Derek Carr, and we received good feedback from the fans. This year we are adding on to the series, starting with Carl Nassib," said FOCO's affiliate marketing manager Anthony Davino. "In the 2020 season, Carl played an impactful role on defense with 17 solo tackles and 2.5 sacks. Raiders fans should keep an eye out for more players to be added to this series as training camp gets closer.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy