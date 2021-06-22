What happened to Dylan Redwine? Prosecution and defense offer 2 stories in father's murder trial

DENVER — After multiple delays, a jury will finally hear the case against the man charged with the 2012 death of his 13-year-old son. Mark Redwine is charged with second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death. His son, Dylan Redwine, was last seen alive on Nov. 18, 2012 during a court-ordered visit with his father at his home in Vallecito, which is a small community northeast of Durango. His body was found 100 yards away from a mountain ATV trail the following spring.