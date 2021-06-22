Cancel
NFL

Raiders’ Carl Nassib Comes Out as Gay, Becoming the First Openly Gay Active NFL Player

By Matthew Dessem
Slate
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarl Nassib, a defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders, came out as gay via an Instagram post on Monday, making him the first openly gay active NFL player. “I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest,” Nassib said in a video message, adding that he hopes “one day, videos like this and the whole coming out process are just not necessary.” Nassib wrote that his friends, family, coaches, and teammates had all supported his decision to come out, and that he’d been met with “the utmost respect and acceptance.”

