Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coconino County, AZ

Coconino and Kaibab National Forests set to close starting Wednesday due to rampaging wildfires

Posted by 
PHX Sun-Times
PHX Sun-Times
 18 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XNGCF_0abMnp2M00
(Scott Barbour / Getty Images)

(COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz.) Both the Coconino and Kaibab National Forests are set to close to the public starting Wednesday due to the several rampaging wildfires throughout the state, ABC 15 reported.

The Forest Service said the closure was due to "fire danger, dry conditions and persistent wildfire activity during a time when firefighting resources are sparse."

"A full forest closure means that the public is prohibited from entering any part of Coconino National Forest at any time. Only those with private inholdings will be allowed access to their property, as well as personnel providing utility support where necessary, and firefighters performing their duties," Forest Service officials said.

There are at least 15 wildfires statewide burning over 400,000 acres. Several fires have active evacuations set in place, including the Rafael Fire west of Sedona, Backbone Fire near Strawberry, Wyrick Fire near Show Low and Snowflake, Telegraph Fire near Globe and Florence and Pinnacle Fire near Safford.

Here is how much acreage each fire has burned and how contained each fire is as of Monday afternoon:

  • Telegraph Fire: 180,685 acres, 67% containment
  • Pinnacle Fire: 34,192 acres, 26% containment
  • Backbone Fire: 32,757 acres, 0% containment
  • Rafael Fire: 20,000 acres, 0% containment
  • Wyrick Fire: 5,700 acres, 0% containment

"This closure will not be rescinded until sufficient precipitation is received to adequately reduce the risk of wildfire, and hot, dry weather conditions are no longer forecast to continue," forest officials said. "In short, this closure will continue until conditions are such that the closure can be lifted."

Violation of the closures could result in a fine of up to $5,000 for a person or $10,000 for an organization. It can also result in up to six months in prison or a combination of fines and jail time.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
PHX Sun-Times

PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix, AZ
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up to date and connected with what's happening in the Valley of the Sun. The Phoenix Sun-Times offers the latest in breaking news, politics sports and culture.

 https://twitter.com/PhoenixSunTimes
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedona, AZ
City
Safford, AZ
County
Coconino County, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coconino National Forest#Wildfire#Weather#Kaibab National Forests#Abc 15#The Forest Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Environment
Related
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(PHOENIX, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Phoenix. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Illinois StatePosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Illinois man dies while hiking out of Grand Canyon

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images) (GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz.) A hiker from Illinois died at the Grand Canyon Tuesday, park officials announced Wednesday. The incident happened around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday just below the South Kaibab Trailhead. Officials said people in the area started CPR on the hiker, but emergency crews weren't able to continue life-saving efforts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy