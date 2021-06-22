Coconino and Kaibab National Forests set to close starting Wednesday due to rampaging wildfires

(Scott Barbour / Getty Images)

(COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz.) Both the Coconino and Kaibab National Forests are set to close to the public starting Wednesday due to the several rampaging wildfires throughout the state, ABC 15 reported.

The Forest Service said the closure was due to "fire danger, dry conditions and persistent wildfire activity during a time when firefighting resources are sparse."

"A full forest closure means that the public is prohibited from entering any part of Coconino National Forest at any time. Only those with private inholdings will be allowed access to their property, as well as personnel providing utility support where necessary, and firefighters performing their duties," Forest Service officials said.

There are at least 15 wildfires statewide burning over 400,000 acres. Several fires have active evacuations set in place, including the Rafael Fire west of Sedona, Backbone Fire near Strawberry, Wyrick Fire near Show Low and Snowflake, Telegraph Fire near Globe and Florence and Pinnacle Fire near Safford.

Here is how much acreage each fire has burned and how contained each fire is as of Monday afternoon:

Telegraph Fire: 180,685 acres, 67% containment

Pinnacle Fire: 34,192 acres, 26% containment

Backbone Fire: 32,757 acres, 0% containment

Rafael Fire: 20,000 acres, 0% containment

Wyrick Fire: 5,700 acres, 0% containment

"This closure will not be rescinded until sufficient precipitation is received to adequately reduce the risk of wildfire, and hot, dry weather conditions are no longer forecast to continue," forest officials said. "In short, this closure will continue until conditions are such that the closure can be lifted."

Violation of the closures could result in a fine of up to $5,000 for a person or $10,000 for an organization. It can also result in up to six months in prison or a combination of fines and jail time.