Ashley Iaconetti Says She’s ‘Disappointed’ With Chris Harrison’s Exit, Shares Thoughts on Katie Thurston’s ‘Bachelorette’ Journey

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
 18 days ago

Still processing. Ashley Iaconetti revealed how she feels about Chris Harrison’s exit from The Bachelor franchise just weeks after the announcement was made.

“Overall, I’m disappointed on how it all unfolded,” the season 19 Bachelor contestant, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, June 21, while promoting her partnership with Amazon Prime for Amazon Prime Days. “I wish he was still going to be around as host.”

Harrison, 49, confirmed his permanent departure from the ABC reality series on June 8 after taking a temporary step back as host in March amid his controversial support of Rachael Kirkconnell one month prior.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mEJQ3_0abMnILj00
Ashley Iaconetti and Chris Harrison. Shutterstock (2)

“I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter,” the Texas native wrote via Instagram in June, after previously apologizing twice for asking for “compassion” toward Kirkconnell, 24, when her past racially-charged social media posts resurfaced amid season 25 of The Bachelor. “I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime.”

Iaconetti, who found love with fellow Bachelor Nation star Jared Haibon in March 2018, previously commented about Harrison’s exit by replying to his June Instagram post.

“It will never be the same. Truly the end of an era,” the Bachelor Winter Games alum wrote. “Thank you for all the years of hard work and love you put into the show. I have a lump in my throat writing this. Can’t wait to see your next move. I love you.”

While the “Almost Famous” podcast cohost is sad to see Harrison go, she told Us on Monday that she has been tuning it to see how Katie Thurston’s journey as the Bachelorette has been going since its June 7 premiere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BHOj6_0abMnILj00
Katie Thurston. Courtesy of Katie Thurston/Instagram

“I love Katie’s season right now. I feel like after seeing three episodes, like, you are so invested in some of these characters,” Iaconetti said. “These guys have been really open and honest, fast and I give credit to the show there because there’s been certain dates that have allowed them to open up quickly.”

The Virginia native explained that being able to learn more about the men vying for Thurston’s heart on season 17 of the show has been “totally different” than Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, which premiered in January.

“I’m excited [about this season]. There’s also a lot of depth and substance and emotion,” Iaconetti told Us. “There’s a lot of storytelling. There’s a lot of romance. There’s not a lot of gritty drama so I just really think they listened to the fans.”

The journalist also gave Us her picks for the Washington native’s final suitors, pointing to Greg Grippo and Connor B. as two men she sees being “up there in the top four.”

She added: “I feel like we’re learning more about Katie every week, but all good things. She has a good character.”

In addition to watching The Bachelorette, Iaconetti is focused on revamping her wardrobe with the help of Amazon Prime. The former reality star teamed up with the company for its annual Prime Day deals and will be live streaming her must-haves on Tuesday, June 22.

“I love the variety of clothes, beauty products, house-hold cleaning stuff that’s on sale. Amazon basics, like, their clothes, they fit so well and I just feel like they go with everything,” she told Us. “I love Amazon basics and I’m also a makeup girl, so beauty tools. Not just makeup but skincare devices, stuff like that. I’m kind of excited to show off a wide array of my favorites.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Listen to Here For the Right Reasons to get inside scoop about the Bachelor franchise and exclusive interviews from contestants

Us Weekly

