Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Georgetown by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT TUESDAY THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Strong south to north longshore current and moderate rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Georgetown County. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Tuesday through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.