Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT TUESDAY THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and strong south to north longshore current expected. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry County. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Tuesday through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.