Shelbyville, KY

Reed Sheppard looks the part in Titans Rockets Summer Shootout

By Jack Pilgrim
kentuckysportsradio.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo matter the competition, venue or environment, Reed Sheppard continues to prove his status as the top player in the state, regardless of class. The 2023 four-star guard is a unique player playing under unique circumstances, all highlighted at this weekend’s Titans Rockets Summer Shootout in Shelbyville, KY, an event that helped tip off the NCAA’s first evaluation period of the year. Standing 6-foot-3, 175 pounds, Sheppard is one of the biggest players on his North Laurel squad, forcing him to play center on defensive possessions. On the other end, he brings the ball up the floor and initiates the offense as the team’s lead point guard.

