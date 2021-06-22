Special Weather Statement issued for Graham, Haywood, Macon, Northern Jackson, Southern Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 19:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Gusty winds can blow down trees that are dead, or that have weakened root systems. Outdoor furniture and similar items can be tossed around if not anchored. Seek shelter indoors. Torrential rainfall may flood areas with poor drainage, such as ditches and underpasses. Avoid these areas and do not cross flooded roads. Water levels of small streams may also rise rapidly. Seek higher ground if threatened by flood waters. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio and tv stations, as well as local cable tv outlets for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Graham; Haywood; Macon; Northern Jackson; Southern Jackson; Swain A CLUSTER OF THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT MACON...NORTHWESTERN JACKSON...SWAIN...SOUTHEASTERN GRAHAM AND CENTRAL HAYWOOD COUNTIES UNTIL 900 PM EDT At 808 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated the leading edge of a cluster of thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Gatlinburg to 5 miles south of Andrews, and moving east at 30 mph. Locations to be impacted include Franklin, Sylva, Waynesville, Bryson City, Cherokee, Cullowhee, Lake Junaluska, Maggie Valley, Balsam and Webster. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and very heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour will be possible in these areas.