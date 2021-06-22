Beach Hazards Statement issued for Cheboygan, Presque Isle by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-21 20:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Cheboygan; Presque Isle BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Cheboygan and Presque Isle Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions along the Lake Huron shoreline.alerts.weather.gov