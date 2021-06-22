--"The Passenger: How a Travel Writer Learned to Love Cruises & Other Lies from a Sinking Ship" Despite its silly subtitle, Chaney Kwak's memoir of his harrowing voyage on the cruise ship Viking Sky is beautifully written and astutely observed. On March 23, 2019, the vessel - with 1,373 crew, staff and passengers aboard - lost its engines off Norway's treacherous Hustadvika coast in the midst of 87 mph winds and 60-foot swells. Lacking power, the ship was driven shoreward toward rocks, rolling and pitching so uncontrollably it nearly capsized. The passengers were not happy. ("Hell has no fury like a First World traveler slightly inconvenienced," Kwak observes.) In a surreal microcosm of global reality, the staff, drawn from the world's poorest countries and in mortal danger, continued to cater to the well-heeled passengers' every need. The possibility of death leads Kwak to reflect on his family's history as immigrant Koreans, on his deteriorating relationship with his longtime partner and on his life. Keong Sim narrates the book in a serene, resonant voice, capturing the author's wry humor and feelings of awe and fatalism. This is a marvelous book, superbly delivered. (Blackstone, Unabridged, 3½ hours)