Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

LIZ COOPER

Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 18 days ago

Whether you see Liz Cooper & The Stampede in a dive bar or a theater venue, you feel like you are being transported to another time and place. Her “first and probably last” livestream ever!

www.audacy.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Audacy

Audacy

30K+
Followers
40K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Greenwich Village
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Flashback: See Johnny Cash’s Final Public Performance

On September 12th, 2003, the world bid a sad farewell to the Man in Black, Johnny Cash. The 71-year-old American icon was still grieving the loss four months earlier of his wife of 35 years, June Carter Cash, when he died from complications from diabetes in the early-morning hours at Nashville’s Baptist Hospital.
Musicsoultracks.com

Roberta Flack Releases Special 50th Anniversary Versions of two classic albums

Roberta Flack was establishing her now iconic brand in popular music. Flack's natural command of pop, soul, jazz, gospel, and more plus her gift for sublime interpretations of songs from a rainbow of sources found rich fruition on her second and third albums, Chapter Two (1970) and Quiet Fire (1971). On June 25, both albums returned in remastered and expanded 50th Anniversary digital and vinyl editions that brim with the allure of a soon-to-be superstar forging a new and potent place informed by the African-American tradition in the musical mainstream. The two albums feature six revelatory unreleased tracks of songs by such star writers as Marvin Gaye, Joni Mitchell, Lennon/McCartney, and Leon Russell. The releases continue in the vein of last year's Anniversary edition of Flack's debut, First Take, named one of 2020's best reissues by Rolling Stone.
Portland, ORthebluegrasssituation.com

LISTEN: Liz Vice, “This Land Is Your Land”

In Their Words: “Every time I sit to write a song, specifically on the themes of justice, maybe it’s a romantic idea, but I always think that the song will be outdated by the time it’s released, as if world peace is gonna show up before a battle cry is needed. ‘This Land Is Your Land’ was written with new lyrics with my friends Paul Zach, Orlando Palmer, and Isaac Wardell one day shy of the one-year anniversary of the white nationalist ‘unite the right’ rally in Charlottesville, Virginia; that was nearly four years ago. We wanted to rewrite a popular “American” song to reflect what’s happening now in our nation and tell the story of how America became America: immigration and asylum seekers, the mass incarceration of black people, and the mass genocide of the indigenous people of this land. After much rest and reflection in 2020 and focusing on my mental health, I decided to give these new lyrics breath and now it’s time to release it out into the world.” — Liz Vice.
Musicwfpk.org

Johnny Cash, At The Carousel Ballroom, April 24 1968 Live Album Announced

A never-before-heard live album from Johnny Cash has been announced. The upcoming release Johnny Cash, At The Carousel Ballroom, April 24 1968, revisits a San Francisco concert performed just days before the release of Cash’s iconic live album At Folsom Prison. John Carter Cash released a statement about the recording...
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Halsey unveils fourth studio album

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power set for Aug 27th. On August 27th, Capitol Records will release Halsey’s fourth studio album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. She unveiled the album’s cover art at The Met Fifth Avenue in New York City this week. Halsey penned...
MusicBoston Globe

New music for the out-of-it

“I used to be with it, but then they changed what ‘it’ was. Now what I’m with isn’t ‘it,’ and what’s ‘it’ seems weird and scary to me.”. The year was 1996. Abe Simpson, middle-aged father, was addressing his teenage son Homer, soon (in television time) about to experience the same gulf between his music-hungry youth and an advanced adulthood that was utterly disconnected from the sonic zeitgeist of his children’s generation. And so, with the “Homerpalooza” episode, “The Simpsons” got an early jump on a dynamic that has become entrenched enough over the last decade or so that it’s taken on the weight of cliché: the notion that people tend to stop listening to new music around the time they turn 30.
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Liz Phair – Soberish

Liz Phair, a successful singer-songwriter, recently released her new album Soberish. She has been recording and touring with her music for over 25 years and is a Grammy-nominated artist. Her latest album gives her the space to showcase her talent. Soberish is a 13-track album that tells her personal stories through distinct production and emotional lyrics.
Pittsburgh, PAallaccess.com

WYEP/Pittsburgh Names Liz Felix PD

PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY BROADCASTING Triple A WYEP (91.3)/PITTSBURGH recently named LIZ FELIX as the station’s new PD. She succeeds MIKE SAUTER who has moved up to a managerial role. FELIX joined the staff of WYEP as host of THE EVENING MIX in 2019. She also hosts the PITTSBURGH MUSIC HOUR on...
Kansas City, MOthepitchkc.com

Liz and Gooch take to the skies, sounds ensue

There’s a whole genre of journalism that’s basically just a foreign exchange program for reporters. Every local news station in the country has a recurring “So-and-So, Do My Job!” segment that exists so that women in sheath dresses can drive forklifts. The news value is dubious, but at least someone’s having fun.
Musictreblezine.com

Angel Olsen covers Laura Branigan, Billy Idol, OMD on new EP, Aisles

Angel Olsen has announced a new covers EP. On September 24, she’ll release Aisles via Jagjaguwar. The set features covers of ’80s-era tracks, including songs by Billy Idol, Men Without Hats, OMD and Alphaville. The first song she’s shared from the new EP is her take on Laura Branigan’s “Gloria,” which you can hear below.
Musicloudersound.com

Ian Gillan: 8 songs that changed my life

Music has been an ever-present constant in Deep Purple frontman Ian Gillan’s life for as long as he can remember. “My grandad was a bass baritone and sang opera, my uncle was a jazz pianist and my grandmother was a ballet tutor, so the house was always full of music, Chopin and Verdi to boogie-woogie,” he recalls. “I was a boy soprano in the church choir, so I always knew I could sing.”
MusicSFGate

Zac Brown Band Celebrate Living 'Out in the Middle' With Swampy New Song

Zac Brown Band have released a pair of new singles under their new agreement with Warner Bros. Nashville. “Out in the Middle” and “Old Love Song” follow the country vocal band’s recent radio release “Same Boat,” and both were co-written by country superstar Luke Combs. Penned by Brown and Combs...
Celebritiestalkhouse.com

Liz Phair Talks with Zella Day on the Talkhouse Podcast

Liz Phair crashed into the indie-rock world in a huge way in the early ‘90s with her instant classic album Exile In Guyville, and she was already the talk of the town—in this case Chicago—before she had even performed publicly. It was an auspicious start to a fascinating career that went from indie-world stardom to Lilith Fair to composing for films and TV to a consciously pop-leaning album to a fantastic memoir called Horror Stories. And it comes full circle, sort of, with her new album Soberish, which she created with the help of producer Brad Wood, with whom she worked on her early albums, including Exile.
Visual Artscaddistrict.com

Alumni Atelier: Liz Robb experiments with a new landscape

Written by Lilli Donohue, Photographs courtesy of SCAD. The SCAD Alumni Atelier program allows makers to explore the south of France while living in SCAD’s Lacoste campus and utilizing their studios as retail spaces. A little twist is that the studio is actually a cave! For alumna Liz Robb, M.F.A. Fibers, this is just one of many unique aspects of her residency in Lacoste this summer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy