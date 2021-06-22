Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Trib HSSN Baseball Player of the Week for June 21, 2021

By Don Rebel
Posted by 
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nZo87_0abMjzim00
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s Cody Geddes tags out Shaler’s Bryan Rincon during the WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinals May 21.

Bethel Park used the one-two punch of senior lefty Eric Chalus and sophomore righty Evan Holewinski all season in route to a Section 4-5A title, a runner-up trophy in the WPIAL playoffs and the Black Hawks’ first state baseball championship in 33 years.

However, with six of BP’s eight postseason games decided by two runs or less, a third pitcher surfaced in key situations who may not have received the fanfare of his two out-inducing teammates.

Junior Cody Geddes quietly came up clutch time and time again for the Black Hawks. Was he overlooked in his role as Bethel Park closer?

“I think it is possible, and personally I have been fine with being able to unleash that somewhat-secret-weapon in the last inning to close out games before his name really got out there,” Bethel Park first-year coach Patrick Zehnder said. “He is a very good all-around baseball player, and I am glad to see him get the recognition he deserves.”

Geddes was a closer that also carried a big stick and played a nifty third base in his “day job.”

In the PIAA 5A semifinals Monday against District 6 champion Central Mountain, Holewinski was throwing a gem, but the game remained scoreless through seven innings. Enter Geddes, who pitched the final two and got the win as the Black Hawks walked off at Penn State with a run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

“Evan was his usual outstanding self on Monday,” Zehnder said. “He went seven scoreless innings and deserved the win, but our offense was also stymied by Central Mountain’s great pitcher. Cody was our next option in short relief, but he can also throw multiple innings, as he even had a start in the regular season against Seneca Valley and threw well. Cody was able to battle through some tough at-bats and situations to keep Central Mountain off the board until we were finally able to put a run across.”

At the plate, Geddes had one of the Black Hawks’ few hits as he went 1 for 3.

“He battled through an 0-2 count to find a way to get a hit and get on base for his team,” Zehnder said. “He has also consistently been one of the first players to practice, and really has become one of the leaders on the team. Cody has also consistently driven in runs from the No. 4 spot in the order in clutch situations.”

In the state championship game Thursday, Geddes left his mark early and late against Red Land.

In the first inning, Geddes tripled home the game’s first two runs and later scored as Bethel Park jumped out to an early 3-0 lead.

“That was a huge hit for us,” Zehnder said. “It would have been a home run in almost every other field we played on this year, and that really provided us with the boost we needed to get ourselves going. We had a lot of energy and confidence going into the game, and a hit like that obviously helped that continue.”

Down 4-0 after two innings, Red Land chipped away and trailed 4-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh. The Patriots made some noise, but Geddes shut the door and earned a save to secure the Black Hawks second state baseball championship.

“Fortunately for us, or unfortunately for our blood pressure, almost every one of our playoff games were close games that we found a way to win,” Zehnder said. “That experience helped provide us confidence going into that game and going into the later innings where we knew we were going to get Red Land’s best shot.

“For Cody to come into that situation in the seventh inning against the top of the order of one of the most talented lineups in the state, have the inning start the way it did, and still find a way to shut the door shows his mental toughness, determination and competitive drive. It was the ultimate championship-deciding moment, and he gave everything he had to come out on top. I’m so proud of the way he responded.”

The junior stood tall as he ended up at the bottom of the victors’ dog pile. It was a moment he worked for all season.

“Cody has done well all year in that closer role, coming into the game usually against the toughest part of the lineup to get the hardest three outs of the game,” Zehnder said. “He is a very talented kid and should have a lot of confidence in his abilities to be successful in those situations.”

Geddes’ strength on the diamond is his strength. Zehnder believes his work ethic off the field is a big part of his success on it.

“Cody is a very strong and athletic kid,” he said. “He works hard in the gym to continue to gain strength, and his attitude has been excellent. He was our No. 4 hitter all year, and consistently produced in a run-producing position, especially in the must-have situations. He has excellent power offensively, and when on, arguably has the best stuff on the mound on our team. He has also been very dependable defensively at third base.”

After coming so close in the WPIAL title game, losing 2-1 to Franklin Regional on a walk-off hit, Bethel Park was able to bounce back and win for state postseason games while allowing only five runs to make this spring feel like Christmas, with plenty of silver and gold.

“It was such a great feeling and experience to win the state championship,” Zehnder said. “To come so close and not get the WPIAL gold definitely hurt, but I could tell the very next practice after that loss that this team had the toughness and determination to go along with the talent needed to win a state title. I am so happy for this group that all their hard work paid off. They battled through some of the toughest in-game situations imaginable and continued to find ways to come out on top. This will be a run that these kids and this community will never forget.”

2021 Trib HSSN Baseball Players of the Week

Week 11 – Eric Chalus, Bethel Park

Week 10 – Rocco Bernadina, New Castle

Week 9 – Jake Vitale, Union

Week 8 – Adam Crawford, West Allegheny

Week 7 – Steven Budash, Indiana

Week 6 – Spencer Barnett, North Allegheny

Week 5 – Louie Kegerreis, Franklin Regional

Week 4 – Drew Lafferty and Austin Lafferty, South Park

Week 3 – Payton Conti, California

Week 2 – Jake Slazinski, Keystone Oaks

Week 1 – Jake Walker, West Mifflin

Tags: Bethel Park

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
6K+
Followers
133
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan
Person
Jake Walker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Players#Playoff Games#Wpial#The Black Hawks#Bp#Penn State#Patriots#Red Land#Franklin Regional
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Evansville, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Mathison named Indiana Baseball Player of the Year

Homestead graduate Carter Mathison was named the 2021 Indiana Baseball Player of the Year on Friday night during the banquet honoring the North-South All Stars. The all-star series will start with a double-header at the University of Evansville's Braun Stadium on Saturday and will conclude with a wood-bat game at Evansville's Bosse Stadium on Sunday.
Dickson Township, MImanisteenews.com

Brethren baseball players take home postseason honors

BRETHREN — The Brethren Bobcats found themselves well-represented on the baseball diamond this spring, with four players picking up postseason awards, and many others also showcasing good play and character for Julie Riggs' Bobcats team. Skylar Wojciechowski led the Bobcats with an impressive list of honors. The school valedictorian, Wojciechowski...
MLB247Sports

SEC baseball players in the NCAA Transfer Portal 2021

The NCAA Transfer Portal is active across all sports and the number of players grows every day in baseball as well. As of June 25, there are over 80 players who have entered into the transfer portal from the 14 members of Southeastern Conference schools. One a player enters his...
Altavista, VAaltavistajournal.com

Altavista baseball players earn all-region honors

Several Altavista baseball players were named to the 1B all region team this season including Eric Nichols, second team second base, Logan Nichols, H.M. utility, Caleb Cothran, second team outfield, Gavin Stevens, second team pitcher and Jakob Haskins, first team first base and honorable mention pitcher. “That was huge for...
Fayetteville, AR5newsonline.com

Kevin Kopps named D1 Baseball Player of the Year

Arkansas closer Kevin Kopps is the D1Baseball Player of the Year, headlining our 2021 All-America teams. Kopps was a revelation as a sixth-year senior closer for the Razorbacks. After posting an 8.18 ERA in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, Kopps returned to Fayetteville for one final go-round and posted a season for the ages, going 12-1, 0.90 with 11 saves and a dazzling 131-18 K-BB mark in 89.2 innings as the Arkansas stopper. Thanks in large part to his signature cutter — the most dominant pitch in college baseball this season — Kopps held opponents to a .162 batting average. Even working out of the bullpen, the rubber-armed Kopps threw enough innings to qualify for the national ERA title, which he won by 0.39 runs, despite facing the best competition college baseball has to offer (Arkansas faced the toughest schedule in the nation). He was the most important player for a team that won every weekend of the regular season and entered the postseason as the No. 1 national seed.
Beauty & FashionAnderson Herald Bulletin

Baseball - Player Athlete of the Year

As any player would attest, the sport of baseball is one that requires players to manage the ups and downs, the periods of hot play as well as the slumps. But the 2021 season was simply one long hot streak for Lapel senior Parker Allman. The senior first baseman was consistently at or near the top of at least eight of the most important offensive statistical categories in the area. As a result, Allman was selected to the North-South All-Star game and has earned the THB Sports 2021 Baseball Player Athlete of the Year.
Taylor Township, INPosted by
Kokomo Tribune

BASEBALL: Taylor players earn league recognition

Taylor baseball players Kendall Lanning, Jaylen Harris and Michael Pemberton received All-Hoosier Heartland Conference recognition. Lanning made the 22-player first team and Harris and Pemberton received honorable mention. The Tribune had other All-HHC baseball selections in Wednesday’s edition. HHC’s original release did not include Taylor’s selections, but the conference offered...
BaseballPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Monday, June 28th-Baseball Stats

The Knights scored five runs in the first and five more in the third. Kamron Brownlee and Cale Swain each singled for Griswold’s only hits. Colton Turner allowed just two hits in 2 2/3 innings pitched. Harlan 8, Shenandoah 3. Harlan 11, Shenandoah 1. Quinn Koesters had three of the...
Idaho Falls, IDPost Register

BASEBALL: Sorenson named Gatorade Idaho Baseball Player of the Year

The accolades continue to roll in for Jaxon Sorenson. The Idaho Falls High slugger and Post Register All-Area Baseball Player of the Year, was named 2020-21 Gatorade Idaho Baseball Player of the Year on Tuesday, becoming the second player from the school to earn the honor since Greg Ehardt won the award in 1987-88.
Baseballcollegebaseballdaily.com

NECBL Players of the Week (June 28th)

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Valley infielder Mason LaPlante (Yale) and North Shore right-handed hurler Jackson Emus (Princeton) have been named the New England Collegiate Baseball League’s (NECBL) Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, for the fourth installment of the 2021 season. LaPlante enjoyed an excellent week for the Blue...
MLBchatsports.com

Baseball history unpacked, June 25

.. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue brings a you a Cubs-centric look at baseball’s long and colorful past. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. Don’t be afraid to click the links, as that subtext will add perspective. Today in baseball history:. 1888 -...
SportsPosted by
Tribune-Review

Talented young players headline Trib HSSN Softball All-Stars

The 2021 WPIAL softball season proved two things were true. First, diamond action was sorely missed after the 2020 season was canceled due to the covid-19 pandemic. Second, the future of district softball has a very bright future. Half of the TribLive HSSN Softball All-Star Team is underclassmen. So while...
Hayward, WIAPG of Wisconsin

Canes baseball players get season honors

Hayward Hurricanes baseball players were honored for their 2021 season at an awards dinner Wednesday, June 23, at the HHS Commons. Winners of athletic letters, team awards and all-conference honors were announced. “It was not a normal or perfect year in many ways,” Coach Mark Berquist said. “It was really...

Comments / 0

Community Policy