Colorado Springs firefighters respond to fire at a fourplex

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at a townhome Monday afternoon.

Around 5:28 p.m., crews arrived on the scene of a working fire at 1495 Manitou Boulevard. There, crews say the fire was showing from the front of the building.

According to CSFD, a fourplex was involved. One person suffered minor injuries and was being evaluated.

At 5:45 p.m., CSFD says crews had the majority of the fire extinguished and crews were continuing working.

No word on what caused the fire or the extent of damage.

