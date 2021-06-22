Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vermont State

Vermont is 4th in the US for child well-being, annual ranking says

By Lola Duffort
Posted by 
VTDigger
VTDigger
 18 days ago

Vermont ranks fourth in the nation for overall child well-being, according to KIDS COUNT , an annual 50-state report produced by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, an influential national child welfare nonprofit.

The foundation used 16 indicators across four domains — economic well-being, education, health, and family and community context — to come up with its rankings.

The Green Mountain State made the greatest gains in economic well-being. Vermont had the second-lowest child poverty rate in the country. In 2019, only 11,000 kids in the state were living in households below the poverty line, down from 21,000 in 2010. Still, one in four Vermont children lived in households where no parent had year-round, full-time employment, according to the report.

In education, the report shows mixed results. Vermont, which passed a universal prekindergarten law in 2014 , was third in the nation for the number of 3- and 4-year-olds attending preschool, with 64 percent enrolled between 2017 and 2019. But high school graduation rates and test scores sagged.

Vermont’s ranking is based on pre-Covid data, largely from 2019. But the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s data center also includes survey data collected during the pandemic from the U.S. Census.

The Census’ Pulse Household Survey data repeatedly shows Vermont doing much better, on average, than the rest of the country, particularly when it comes to housing and food security, two areas in which the state invested heavily during its Covid-19 response. But it also reveals steep racial disparities.

In email surveys conducted between April and December of 2020 by the census, 12% of Vermont households reported having “little or no confidence” in their ability to make rent or mortgage payments. Nationally, 22% of surveyed households reported such difficulties.

But the difference between white and BIPOC households was stark. While only 11% of white households surveyed reported trouble paying rent or their mortgage, 32% of Asian households, 23% of Black households and 19% of Latino or Hispanic households did.

“Despite the tremendous efforts that went into [housing and food], it’s still clearly not an equitable situation,” said Sarah Teel, research director for Voices for Vermont’s Children, which partners with the Annie E. Casey Foundation for the annual report.

The foundation historically pairs its annual report with recommendations for investments in the social safety net. The headline advice this year? That Congress make permanent the expansion of the child tax credit included in the American Rescue Plan Act, the Covid-19 relief package President Joe Biden signed in March.

“The recent federal actions taken toward economic protection are expected to cut the child poverty rate in half in the next year,” Michelle Fay, executive director of Voices for Vermont’s Children, said in a statement. “With Vermont in a relatively strong position already, we could go even further toward eliminating child poverty with targeted state investments.”
The expanded credit will lift an estimated 4,000 Vermont children out of poverty, according to the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities , a left-leaning Washington think tank. More than 100,000 Vermonters under 18 will benefit from the expansion, roughly 30,000 of whom lived in households that were not previously eligible for the full credit.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont is 4th in the US for child well-being, annual ranking says .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
Local
Vermont Education
Local
Vermont Health
City
Washington, VT
Local
Vermont Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Poverty#Child Welfare#The U#The Green Mountain State#Pre Covid#The Census#Bipoc#Asian#Latino#Hispanic#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Kids
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Relationships
Related
Montpelier, VTPosted by
VTDigger

Stephen Terry: Renaming 133 State St. for Gov. Phil Hoff

Stephen C. Terry covered most of the Hoff Years as a Statehouse reporter from 1965 to 1969 for the Rutland Herald and Barre-Montpelier Times Argus. He lives in Middlebury.  It is long past the time when Vermont should pause and honor the many significant contributions to this state by former Gov. Philip H. Hoff.  Quite simply, the […] Read the story on VTDigger here: Stephen Terry: Renaming 133 State St. for Gov. Phil Hoff.
Vermont StatePosted by
VTDigger

Vermont’s gender wage gap ranked lowest in the country

A recent study found that the average woman makes 91 cents for every dollar earned by the average white, non-Hispanic man. But experts warned that Vermont’s small population size could skew the numbers. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont’s gender wage gap ranked lowest in the country.

Comments / 0

Community Policy