Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Minnesota Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman shot four times while visiting family in D.C.

By Vincent Frank
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 18 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E8iT7_0abMjMjn00

A normal slow news cycle around the NFL has been replaced with some crazy stories around the league. That now includes Minnesota Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the rookie sixth-round pick from the University of Pittsburgh was shot four times while visiting his aunt in his native Washington D.C.

“Wrong place, wrong time,” Twyman’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said . “In talking to him today, he’s going to be OK – that’s all that matters. We’re thankful he’s OK. He will make a full recovery.”

Schefter later expanded on his initial report, indicating that the Vikings have been “appraised of the situation” and Jaylen Twyman will not have to undergo surgery.

With that said, this is an extremely serious and eye-opening situation. Gun violence and mass shootings around the United States continue to increase at an alarming clip. Now, the NFL and its players are not immune from it.

We have no idea what the extent of the injuries are right now and will provide further updates when they become available.

Twyman, 21 was the 199th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft this past spring. The 6-foot-2, 291-pound defensive tackle recorded 10.5 sacks for Pittsburgh in 2019 before opting out of the 2020 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More must-reads:

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

14K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Twyman
Person
Drew Rosenhaus
Person
Adam Schefter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Games#American Football#Espn#Nhl#Nba#Golden State Warriors#Minnesota Timberwolves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Former Vikings QB raising a few eyebrows over in Washington

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Taylor Heinicke is apparently keeping himself in the running to be the starting signal-caller for the Washington Football Team. In 2016, current Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke was heading into his second season with the Minnesota Vikings. At the time, some felt Heinicke could have beat out Shaun Hill in training camp to earn the Vikings‘ backup quarterback job behind Teddy Bridgewater.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Everson Griffen admits that leaving Vikings for Cowboys was a huge mistake

Everson Griffen wants back with the Minnesota Vikings after a year-long hiatus. Even he knows it was a mistake to leave for the Dallas Cowboys. Griffen hasn’t been the same since leaving Minneapolis. Despite signing a one-year deal and living out a goal of his to play in Dallas, Griffen regrets burning bridges on his way out of Minnesota.
NFLPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

Stefon Diggs’ Tweet Makes Buffalo Bills Fans Laugh: Makes Vikings Fans Angry

It won't be long now Bills Mafia. Training camp starts in less than four weeks and it's safe to say that 2021 is one of the most anticipated seasons in Buffalo Bills' history. Stefon Diggs was arguably the best trade acquisition in Buffalo sports history. He led the NFL in both receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535) as he and quarterback Josh Allen led one of the best offenses in the NFL; on the way to an AFC East division title and a trip to the AFC Championship game.
NFLraisingzona.com

Patrick Peterson already making his new teammates mad in Minnesota

Former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson has been making his presence felt during his first few weeks with the Minnesota Vikings. When the Arizona Cardinals trot onto the field for their Week 1 matchup against the Tennesse Titans in the upcoming season, it’s going to be odd to see someone other than Patrick Peterson wearing the No. 21 jersey for the first time since 2010.
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Finally Found Their Wide Receiver Three

For several years, Vikings fans have called on GM Rick Spielman to secure a true #3 wide receiver. You can never count out a blockbuster move by Spielman, but all indications say Chad Beebe has already taken that role. Before looking at Beebe, it’s important to understand how many capable...
NFLchatsports.com

Your Minnesota Vikings highlight video of the indeterminate time period

As you’ve probably noticed, there isn’t a whole lot going on when it comes to the Minnesota Vikings. Mercifully, we’re about three weeks away from the start of Training Camp when all of that will change. . .hopefully in a positive manner. I mean, it’s the Vikings. . .what’s the...
NFLchatsports.com

Former Vikings defender keeps giving back to Minnesota

Minnesota, Minnesota Vikings, Chad Greenway, Brooklyn Center, Byron "Whizzer" White NFL Man of the Year Award. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) Chad Greenway. It has been over four years since Chad Greenway took the field in a Minnesota Vikings uniform to be a part of the team’s defense. However, that hasn’t stopped the former linebacker from doing great things in the land of 10,000 lakes.
NFLDaily Norseman

Who is the Minnesota Vikings’ best player?

We’re seeing all sorts of lists coming up around the internet lately with player rankings and things of that nature. We know that there have been members of the Minnesota Vikings included in those, but today we want to ask you, the fans of the Minnesota Vikings, who you think the best player on the current team is.
NFLvikingsgazette.com

Minnesota Vikings Schedule Prediction: Part I

Generally speaking, I like to post a News Roundup on Saturday. It’s a good one to summarize the week’s events while catching any straggling content that didn’t find its way into the usual lineup of articles. At this point in the offseason, though, news can be pretty scarce. If I tried hard, I could definitely find three things to highlight (especially since the third point often goes to TVG content). I’m not looking to go too crazy searching for news content, though, so I’m shifting gears. Instead of a News Roundup, I offer you a four-part series that will form my Minnesota Vikings schedule prediction. You can find the full schedule on the official Vikings Twitter account.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Vikings depth chart: Rookies giving Minnesota a top-10 OL?

It will take some time for things to take shape, and you never know what could happen over the course of training camp, but it’s reasonable to expect for the fourth consecutive year, that rookie offensive linemen will have a substantial impact on the Minnesota Vikings depth chart. In 2018,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Vikings Rumors: Everson Griffen is desperate to return to Minnesota

A recent batch of Minnesota Vikings rumors features some apparent interest from former defensive end Everson Griffen to return to the purple and gold. Early July usually isn’t a time where Minnesota Vikings rumors are popping up at a frequent rate. However, a recent rumor featuring Everson Griffen should interest some Vikings fans.
NFLvikingsgazette.com

The 2021 Minnesota Vikings Season Will be a Success if ___________

Recently, I reached out to several folks who cover our friends in purple with a simple, yet difficult fill-in the blank: The 2021 Minnesota Vikings Season Will be a Success if ____________. That’s essentially the only guidance I offered. Some asked for clarity on length, and I usually indicated that answers could be anywhere from a sentence to a full paragraph. Otherwise, take the question in any direction you like. Included below are the answers (along with social media and site info).
NFLPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

The Minnesota Vikings 2021 Schedule is Ranked 5th Toughest

The NFL is preparing for the 2021-2022 season, and after the league released the schedule for the Minnesota Vikings experts agree, its brutal for the men in purple. The Pittsburgh Steelers have been rated as having the toughest schedule in the league this season. The Philadelphia Eagles are said to have the easiest.
NFLDaily Iowan

Former Hawkeye Ihmir Smith-Marsette potentially playing multiple positions for Minnesota Vikings in 2021

Whether it was catching the ball down field or returning kickoffs, Ihmir Smith-Marsette proved to be an asset for the Hawkeyes from 2017-20. The Newark, New Jersey, native led the Hawkeyes in receiving in 2019-20 with 722 yards and 2020-21 with 345. As the Hawkeyes’ primary kickoff returner, Smith-Marsette led the team in kickoff return yards from 2018-20. Now, he’ll be looking to showcase his talents for the Minnesota Vikings, who drafted him No. 157 overall in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
NFL247Sports

Harrison Smith on future with Minnesota Vikings: 'I'll always consider myself a Viking'

Harrison Smith is a Viking through and through. The veteran safety and former Notre Dame football star wants to stay with the team for the remainder of his career. However, he knows the NFL is a business like a lot of players and knows there’s a chance he’ll finish his career playing somewhere else. But, he doesn’t want to consider himself a member of another team and just wants to think about the Vikings.

Comments / 500

Community Policy