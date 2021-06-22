Minnesota Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman shot four times while visiting family in D.C.

A normal slow news cycle around the NFL has been replaced with some crazy stories around the league. That now includes Minnesota Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the rookie sixth-round pick from the University of Pittsburgh was shot four times while visiting his aunt in his native Washington D.C.

“Wrong place, wrong time,” Twyman’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said . “In talking to him today, he’s going to be OK – that’s all that matters. We’re thankful he’s OK. He will make a full recovery.”

Schefter later expanded on his initial report, indicating that the Vikings have been “appraised of the situation” and Jaylen Twyman will not have to undergo surgery.

With that said, this is an extremely serious and eye-opening situation. Gun violence and mass shootings around the United States continue to increase at an alarming clip. Now, the NFL and its players are not immune from it.

We have no idea what the extent of the injuries are right now and will provide further updates when they become available.

Twyman, 21 was the 199th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft this past spring. The 6-foot-2, 291-pound defensive tackle recorded 10.5 sacks for Pittsburgh in 2019 before opting out of the 2020 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

