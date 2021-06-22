Cancel
NYS Campgrounds Offering First-Time Ever Loyalty Reward Program

By Smitty
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
 18 days ago
New York State has announced the first-ever camper loyalty/reward program for overnight stay at state campgrounds across the state. The announcement of this new loyalty program coincides with the opening of the nine-month online reservation window for the 2022 camping season. This program will allow visitors to earn points for every dollar spent on overnight accommodations and redeem the points toward the use of future stays.

