Vikings' Jaylen Twyman: Recovering from gunshot wounds

Funchess is not assured a spot on the Packers' roster, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. Funchess has had several productive seasons since entering the league in 2015, but his last one came in 2018, so his track record only counts for so much. He opted out of last season just a few months after joining the Packers, and according to head coach Matt LaFleur, "there is a lot to learn there and (Funchess) has got to continue to grind over the summer so he can put his best foot forward come training camp." Four Packers wideouts are virtually assured of making the cut, so Funchess will need to beat out Equanimeous St. Brown and a host of other players -- or at least all but one or two receivers in that group -- to come away with a spot for Week 1.