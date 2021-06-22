Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Vikings' Jaylen Twyman: Recovering from gunshot wounds

CBS Sports
 18 days ago

Twyman was recently shot four times while in Washington, D.C., but X-rays came back negative, and he won't require surgery in order to make a full recovery, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The rookie sixth-round pick was visiting family in D.C. and was apparently in the "wrong place, wrong time,"...

www.cbssports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Twyman
Person
Drew Rosenhaus
Person
Adam Schefter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Former Vikings QB raising a few eyebrows over in Washington

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Taylor Heinicke is apparently keeping himself in the running to be the starting signal-caller for the Washington Football Team. In 2016, current Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke was heading into his second season with the Minnesota Vikings. At the time, some felt Heinicke could have beat out Shaun Hill in training camp to earn the Vikings‘ backup quarterback job behind Teddy Bridgewater.
NFLThe Phinsider

Dolphins 2021 roster breakdown: Running backs

Earlier this week, we took a closer look at the Miami Dolphins’ quarterback position. We continue the series this afternoon with a look at another position group, this time the running backs. The idea behind this series is just to see who is on the roster, who could make it to the active roster in September, and where Miami might have a hole - or possibly have more talent than they can keep.
NFL247Sports

Report: Allen Robinson extension 'unlikely to happen' before deadline

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Aside from the quarterback position, arguably one of the biggest storylines for the Chicago Bears this offseason has been the contract situation with wide receiver Allen Robinson. And with a July 15th deadline looming to get a deal done, it doesn't appear as if the two sides are close to a resolution.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

NFL: 68% Of Players Vaccinated

JULY 7: This number has ticked up a bit over the past two weeks. Approximately 68% of players have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com tweets. Five teams have hit the 85% threshold. Nearly all Tier 1 and Tier 2 staffers are fully vaccinated.
NFLCBS Sports

Bears' Nick Foles: Potential trade candidate

Entering camp as the No. 3 quarterback, Foles would be a logical trade candidate if another team suffers an injury during training camp, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN reports. After throwing 10 touchdown passes in nine games last year and throwing 35 touchdowns over 39 starts since 2015, Foles would likely be a veteran backup if dealt, and if he was able to move back into a starting role, his value would primarily be in leagues that start two quarterbacks.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Allen Robinson On Possibility Of Bears Extension

Aside from some short-lived optimism last September, it has generally felt like the Bears and WR Allen Robinson are unlikely to come to terms on a new contract. In January, we heard that Chicago was bracing for the possibility that Robinson would leave in free agency, and shortly thereafter, Robinson said that the club had yet to put a viable offer on the table.
NFLinglewoodtoday.com

Newcomer update: DeSean Jackson

With the offseason program complete and training camp on the horizon, it’s time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, theRams.com will be spotlighting a handful of players new to the Rams’ roster. Kicking off the series is wide receiver DeSean Jackson. How He Got Here:...
NFLCBS Sports

Predicting final record for all 32 NFL teams, plus ranking all 32 rosters by talent and Rams uniform leak

I don't know if Tom Brady is directly related to King Midas, but I'm starting to think he is, because everything that guy touches turns to gold. It's now been roughly 16 months since Brady signed with the Buccaneers and in that time, Tampa Bay HAS STARTED WINNING SPORTS TITLES LEFT AND RIGHT. There is no way this is a coincidence. With the Lightning winning the Stanley Cup on Wednesday, Tampa has now claimed three championships since Sept. 28 of last year. That's three titles in 282 days. That's an average of one title every 94 days. It's insane.
NFLCBS Sports

Packers' Devin Funchess: Not assured roster spot

Funchess is not assured a spot on the Packers' roster, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. Funchess has had several productive seasons since entering the league in 2015, but his last one came in 2018, so his track record only counts for so much. He opted out of last season just a few months after joining the Packers, and according to head coach Matt LaFleur, "there is a lot to learn there and (Funchess) has got to continue to grind over the summer so he can put his best foot forward come training camp." Four Packers wideouts are virtually assured of making the cut, so Funchess will need to beat out Equanimeous St. Brown and a host of other players -- or at least all but one or two receivers in that group -- to come away with a spot for Week 1.
NFLCBS Sports

Steelers' Benny Snell: On roster bubble

Snell isn't assured a spot on the Steelers' roster to begin the 2021 season, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports. Snell had the chance to secure the starting job at running back last year while James Conner was sidelined, but the 23-year-old averaged just 3.3 yards per carry during the 2020 campaign. The 2019 fourth-rounder enters training camp as a clear backup after the Steelers drafted Najee Harris with the 24th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but he could be in danger of losing his roster spot if newcomer Kalen Ballage is able to carve out a role in the team's offense. Also battling for backfield slotting will be Anthony McFarland and Jaylen Samuels.
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Seeing first-team reps

Smith (wrist) took a majority of the first-team reps at linebacker during OTAs, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. Although it's a good sign that Smith was back with his teammates, Machota points out that fans shouldn't read to much into him receiving the first-team reps, as the coaching staff has kept veterans and rookies together for much of the offseason work. Smith underwent wrist surgery this offseason, coupled with the team drafting Micah Parsons in the first round of the 2021 Draft, signs that point to a decreased role for Smith heading into 2021 and potentially beyond. The Notre Dame product racked up 154 tackles (89 solo) and 1.5 sacks last season and hopes to be a full-go for training camp.
NBACBS Sports

Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Suffers ankle injury at scrimmage

Stewart suffered an ankle injury during Thursday's USA Select Team vs. Team USA scrimmage, and he left the game to get treatment, Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com reports. The severity of the injury is unknown, so it's not clear if Stewart is in jeopardy of missing time next season. He's coming off an excellent rookie season. Drafted 16th overall out of Washington, the center averaged 12.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.1 assists in the 14 games that he started.
NFLCBS Sports

Dolphins' Salvon Ahmed: Ticketed for reserve role

Ahmed figures to compete with Malcolm Brown, Gerrid Doaks and Patrick Laird for backup roles behind likely starting running back Myles Gaskins, ESPN.com's Cameron Wolfe reports. Despite being an undrafted rookie, Ahmed started four of his six games last season, including a 122-yard rushing performance in a Week 15 win...
NFLCBS Sports

Vikings' Michael Pierce: Returns after opt out

Pierce participated in June minicamp, Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune reports. Pierce signed a three-year, $27 million contract last March, but he later opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns about his asthma. He and Dalvin Tomlinson should form one of the better interior run-stuffing duos in the league, with Sheldon Richardson likely coming off the bench to provide a pass rush. The 28-year-old Pierce had 151 tackles but only 3.5 sacks in four seasons with the Ravens, mostly serving as a nose tackle on early downs.
NFLYardbarker

Marlon Humphrey Graded As Second-Best Cornerback in NFL

Marlon Humphrey is one of the NFL's most dynamic playmakers. In a poll of 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players, Humphrey ranked as the second-best cornerback in the NFL behind Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams. "He's just tough — ball hawk, long, rangy, plays different now than...
NFLCBS Sports

Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Should be ready for training camp

Following an excused absence from June minicamp, the Seahawks expect Adams to show up for the start of training camp in late July, NFL.com's Grant Gordon. Adams is scheduled to play out 2021 under the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, but he likely is aiming for a long-term extension that will make him the highest-paid safety in the NFL. While comments from coach Pete Carroll suggest the Seahawks aren't expecting a holdout, Adams could have other ideas if negotiations don't progress over the next few weeks. He should be healthy for the start of camp, coming back from January surgery on a torn labrum in his left shoulder. Adams had 83 tackles and 9.5 sacks in only 12 games last season, making a big splash in his first year with the Seahawks. In three years with the Jets, he averaged 91 tackles, 8.3 pass defenses, 4.0 sacks and 2.0 forced fumbles.
NFLchatsports.com

The window is closing for an Allen Robinson contract

This shouldn’t be that surprising considering the Chicago Bears and wide receiver Allen Robinson were unable to come up with an agreement on a contract extension for well over a year now, but yesterday Tom Pelissero reported on NFL Network’s Total Access that it’s “unlikely” that a long-term deal will happen before the July 15 deadline.
NFLchatsports.com

Salvon Ahmed is not a lock to make the Miami Dolphins roster in 2021

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 15: Salvon Ahmed #26 of the Miami Dolphins runs with the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) The Miami Dolphins got solid production from Salvon Ahmed in 2020...

Comments / 0

Community Policy