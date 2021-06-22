Cancel
Accidents

Bison injures woman in Yellowstone National Park

KTVB
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — A bison has injured a hiker in Yellowstone National Park. How the bison hurt the unidentified woman Sunday near a trail at the northern end of Yellowstone Lake is unclear. A park spokeswoman describes the injuries as significant. The Billings Gazette reports that she was...

www.ktvb.com
State
Idaho State
#Bison#Yellowstone National Park#Yellowstone Lake#Wolves#Accident#The Billings Gazette
Animalscowboystatedaily.com

Park Service Asks Public Not To Drive Over Elk

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. While the thought of driving over a 700-pound elk may sound absurd, elk calves are at much higher risk because they are are significantly smaller and could end up beneath a car. As a result, the National Park Service on Tuesday...
Accidentsskyhinews.com

Woman falls into river at Rocky Mountain National Park

A 45-year-old woman from Oklahoma fell into St. Vrain River on Monday on the eastern side of Rocky Mountain National Park. The fall was about one mile from the Wild Basin trailhead, park officials said. The woman slipped on wet rocks and was swept about 100 feet downstream under some large logs before she was able to pull herself up on log debris.
Public Safetygoldrushcam.com

Maine Fugitive Caught and Sentenced for Earlier Stunt to Gain Attention at Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park

July 6, 2021 - Acting United States Attorney Bob Murray has announced that AARON E. MERRITT, age 37 of Madison, Maine pleaded guilty to trespassing on the Old Faithful thermal area in Yellowstone National Park (YNP). Merritt appeared in front of Magistrate Judge Mark L. Carman in Mammoth Hot Springs, Wyoming on July 1, 2021, for the arraignment and sentencing.
TravelPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Crowded Glacier Entrances Have Visitors on Dangerous Backroads

For many Montanans, we are all too familiar with the backroads. Sometimes it is our way of escaping civilization for a short time. Spending time driving the winding, and seemingly endless, forest service roads. Knowing the minute we leave the pavement, that we need to be prepared for what could happen. For starters, there is little to NO cell phone service on the backroads. Meaning there is not many chances for you to simply call for help in the case of a flat tire or breakdown. Not to mention, Montanans are aware that the bumpy backroads are no place for a mini van or a sedan. 4 wheel drive trucks or SUVs have better equipped suspension to handle those bumpy roads. But, for someone from Los Angeles or Chicago, this knowledge is something they lack when leaving the pavement.
AnimalsOutdoor Life

Famous Bear, Grizzly 399, Kills Elk Calf on Camera

Grizzly 399 is perhaps the most famous female grizzly bears in the world, complete with her own Facebook and Twitter accounts. The bear is so well known that many people follow its movements, recording where it travels, and what it hunts. Recently Teton, Wyoming, naturalist and guide Rafael Sandoval witnessed...
AnimalsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Goldendoodle loose for 16 days in Yellowstone found safe

A black goldendoodle that became lost in Yellowstone National Park on June 22 was captured Thursday morning and reunited with her owners. “We are excited to announce that Delta has safely been reunited with our family,” Mike Matsis, whose family owns the female dog, announced late Thursday on Facebook. “We cannot express our gratitude to the Park Rangers and are happy to report that Delta who was loose in the park for 16 days was recovered this morning by my wife and I at Artists Paintpots parking lot at 7 a.m.”
Wyoming StatePosted by
KOOL 96.5

Watch: Grizzly Bear Takes Down Elk In Wyoming’s Grand Teton NP

The circle of life happens routinely in the Yellowstone Ecosystem and usually only the strong survive. You've heard the saying "you don't have to be faster than the bear, just faster than the slowest in the pack". That is truly the case in this 2019 video taken by Youtube user Evan Matthews while he was giving tours of Grand Teton National Park in Northwest Wyoming.

