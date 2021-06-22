Flash Flood Warning issued for Monongalia by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-21 20:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Monongalia FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN MONONGALIA COUNTY At 804 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Morgantown, Westover, Star City, Granville, Brookhaven, Cassville, Osage, Booth and Cheat Lake. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATEDalerts.weather.gov