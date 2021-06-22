Flash Flood Warning issued for Monongalia by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 10 pm EDT. Target Area: Essex The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton MA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Massachusetts Sudbury River At Saxonville affecting Middlesex County. Shawsheen River At Andover affecting Essex County. Neponset River At Norwood affecting Norfolk and Suffolk Counties. .Tropical Storm Elsa has brought significant rainfall to the region, resulting in sharp rises in some area rivers. Minor flooding is forecast for the Sudbury, Shawsheen and Neponset Rivers in Massachusetts. The National Weather Service in Norton has issued a * Flood Warning for the Shawsheen River Undef Andover. * From late tonight to tomorrow morning. * At 11:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 26.3 feet. * Flood stage is 29.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 29.0 feet just after midnight tonight. The river is then expected to fall during the overnight hours. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, Floodwaters encroach on very lowest lying business parking lots off of Route 114 in Lawrence and North Andover that are adjacent to the Shawsheen River.