Special Weather Statement issued for Patrick by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-21 20:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Patrick A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTH CENTRAL STOKES AND SOUTHEASTERN PATRICK COUNTIES At 805 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Collinstown, or near Francisco, moving northeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Collinstown Patrick Springs Penns Store and Critz.alerts.weather.gov