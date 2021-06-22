Flash Flood Warning issued for Allegheny, Fayette, Washington, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 20:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Allegheny; Fayette; Washington; Westmoreland FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALLEGHENY, NORTHWESTERN FAYETTE, CENTRAL WASHINGTON AND WESTERN WESTMORELAND COUNTIES At 806 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported flooding across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bethel Park, McMurray, McKeesport, Washington, Canonsburg, Avella, Gastonville, West Mifflin, Baldwin, Upper St. Clair, South Park Township, Cecil-Bishop, Jefferson Hills, Pleasant Hills, White Oak, Monessen, Clairton, Donora, Glassport and Monongahela. Flash flooding has been reported in Canonsburg, and Venetia, PA. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED