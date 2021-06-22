4 Philadelphia Eagles players named in recent Bleacher Report trade story

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Darius Slay, CB, Philadelphia Eagles. Next up: Michael Jacquet, Zech McPhearson, Kevon Seymour. Cornerback is a little different since a team will use two or three corners on any given snap, but let’s stick in the NFC East and look at a team that got what it wanted and might end up regretting it. After years of skimping on cornerbacks and emphasizing depth over top-level talent, the Eagles went out to get the No. 1 corner that fans had been clamoring for last offseason and traded for Slay, who signed a three-year extension in the process. Slay was inconsistent in his first season with the Eagles, who fell apart around the talented corner. Now, in part because of how much it’s paying Slay, this team is perilously thin at corner. Hybrid defender Avonte Maddox might start in the slot, but the depth chart at cornerback around Slay is one of the weakest in the league. The Eagles are looking at replacement-level corners, practice-squad guys and rookie fourth-round pick McPhearson to compete for jobs on the outside. Good corners can come out of nowhere sometimes, but teams don’t want to be counting on stumbling upon a useful player before the season even begins. If Slay is a shutdown corner in his second campaign in Philly, new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon will have to worry about one side of the field on every snap. If Slay isn’t impressive or gets hurt, there might be no place for these corners to hide, particularly a division with wideouts such as Amari Cooper, Kenny Golladay, and Terry McLaurin.