Former UFC featherweight title contender Chad Mendes has said the itch to return to the Octagon is “getting stronger”. Mendes, to this day, is widely considered to be one of the best featherweights of all time in the UFC – despite never getting his hands on the gold. In addition to some big wins over the likes of Cub Swanson and Ricardo Lamas, he’s also fought for a UFC world title three times, including memorable wars against the likes of Jose Aldo and Conor McGregor.