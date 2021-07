The Washington Nationals will play the third game of their four-game series against the San Diego Padres in Petco Park, CA, on Wednesday, July 07, 2021, at 10:10 PM (EDT). The Nationals shocked the odds in their season opener on Monday, outdoing the Padres 7-5 as large +220 road dogs, and Washington was a +160 underdog for Tuesday’s game, which was left out of this study. With their 7-5 win over the Padres, the Washington Nationals ended a four-game winless run. The Nationals had 12 hits in the game and deserved to win for the third time in a row at Petco Park. Washington ranks 3rd in the NL East at 41-42.