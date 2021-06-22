Pentucket Regional School District highlights music educators

After16 years on the Watertown School Committee, including six years as chairman, John Portz recently announced he will not be seeking re-election. "We all look forward to a more normal, post-pandemic, educational environment in which we can continue the important work of the district in achieving academic excellence, equity, and community. In these next six months I will work with my colleagues on this important work and help ensure that the committee continues its leadership and policy role when it starts the new year in January," wrote Portz in his announcement to the School Committee last month.