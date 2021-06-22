Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Pentucket Regional School District highlights music educators

Wicked Local
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the school year comes to a close, the Pentucket Regional School District wishes to recognize and highlight music staff for their dedication and exemplary work. This spring, the district was honored with a Best Communities for Music Education award from the NAMM Foundation. For the past 22 years, this honor has been awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.

www.wickedlocal.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guerriero
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Education#Music School#Jazz Music#Music Educator#The Namm Foundation#Nyc Jazz Orchestra#Umass Lowell#Umass Lowell#Cappella
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Boston University
News Break
Education
News Break
Music
Related
West Newbury, MADaily News Of Newburyport

Pentucket announces several new hires

WEST NEWBURY — The Pentucket Regional School District announced four new hires who join the district in their new roles Thursday. The news hires are Rebecca Law as assistant principal and special education team coordinator at Dr. John C. Page Elementary School, Jen Hogan as literacy and humanities coordinator and coach for kindergarten through sixth grade, Robin Doherty as instruction and curriculum coordinator and coach for Grades 7-12, and Tara Ellis as district special education program coordinator.
Nelsonville, OHLogan Daily News

Scholarships commemorate local music educators

NELSONVILLE – The first recipients were recently announced of a new scholarship established in the memory of two respected longtime area music teachers, according to a news release from the First United Methodist Church Nelsonville. Mary Jane McKinley and Katie McCoy began their trailblazing careers in southeast Ohio in the...
High SchoolHouston Chronicle

New Survey: Award-Winning Public High Schools Cite Advanced Course Offerings, Supportive School Environments as Key for Students' College Success

OAKLAND, Calif. (PRWEB) July 07, 2021. GreatSchools.org released a new survey of 820 public high school leaders that provides key insights for education stakeholders as they take stock of the year of pandemic learning and assess practices for college success worthy of potential investment and further investigation. The survey highlights best practices from high schools in 24 states with a multi-year track record of helping students enroll, persist, and succeed in college.
CollegesVanderbilt University News

Seven first-year students chosen as newest Ingram Scholars

Seven incoming first-year Vanderbilt University students have been named to the newest class of the Ingram Scholars Program. They were selected from nearly 1,000 students for the signature and highly competitive Vanderbilt program. Members of the Ingram Scholars Class of 2025 are:. Charu Balamurugan of Los Angeles, California. Emily Chang...
Umpqua, ORNRToday.com

UCC will reopen campus for students

Umpqua Community College will reopen its campus for students on Monday, the college announced Thursday. For the first time in 15 months, students and prospective students will have in-person access to campus advisors, library and the campus store. Face masks and social distancing are no longer required. Rachel Pokrandt, the...
Orono, MEumaine.edu

Ellen Weinauer named dean of the Honors College

Ellen Weinauer, dean of the Honors College at the University of Southern Mississippi, has been named dean of the University of Maine Honors College, effective Aug. 16, 2021. Weinauer joined the University of Southern Mississippi English faculty in 1994 and has served as Honors College dean since 2014. She led the Honors College through a number of significant initiatives, including the development of an innovative interdisciplinary curriculum and a revamped approach to admissions that has resulted in a diversified student body.
San Jacinto, CAValley News

MSJC selected to participate in Urban Institute’s CTE CoLab

Mt. San Jacinto College is among 12 colleges nationwide to be selected by the Urban Institute’s Career and Technical Education CoLab to participate in its College Community of Practice. MSJC’s efforts will focus on its Water Technology program, which helps students earn a degree and certificate that can lead to in-demand careers at water districts in the region. The college will receive a $30,000 grant to support its participation for two years. The Urban Institute’s CTE CoLab aims to reduce inequities in academic and career outcomes for students of color – especially students who are Black, Latinx or Indigenous – enrolled in online postsecondary Career Education programs. As Career Education programs increasingly move online, the CTE CoLab is partnering with 12 communit.
Marshfield, MAWicked Local

Marshfield student wins state patriotic art competition

COURTESY OF MARSHFIELD VFW AUXILIARY DANIEL WEBSTER POST 8345. The Marshfield VFW Auxiliary Daniel Webster Post 8345 recently announced that Paige Belezos, of Marshfield, placed first in all of Massachusetts in her grade division for the Illustrating America patriotic art competition sponsored by the Department of Massachusetts Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary.
Watertown, MAWicked Local

Watertown School Committee chair will not seek re-election

After16 years on the Watertown School Committee, including six years as chairman, John Portz recently announced he will not be seeking re-election. "We all look forward to a more normal, post-pandemic, educational environment in which we can continue the important work of the district in achieving academic excellence, equity, and community. In these next six months I will work with my colleagues on this important work and help ensure that the committee continues its leadership and policy role when it starts the new year in January," wrote Portz in his announcement to the School Committee last month.
Boston, MAWicked Local

Teamsters Local 25 awards scholarship

Teamsters Local 25 awarded college scholarships worth $58,000 to 29 high school students during its monthly membership meeting. The scholarships were presented during a stirring ceremony outside the union hall in Charlestown, which included words of inspiration from Teamsters Local 25 President Sean O’Brien and special guest Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu, the Local 25 endorsed candidate for Mayor of Boston. Teamsters Local 25 also produced a social media video tribute honoring the college-bound seniors.
Great Barrington, MAPosted by
WSBS

What Makes GB Teacher Bonnie Groeber, Her Team and Students a Success? (photos)

“I try to be the teacher that I needed in school,” says Bonnie Groeber, fourth grade educator at Muddy Brook Elementary School in Great Barrington, MA. Her science classes are inquiry-based and interdisciplinary in order to spark students’ natural curiosity and integrate lessons across subjects. Bonnie is quick to note how incredible her team of reading, writing, social studies, and science teachers are at collaborating to cover all the topics students need to learn in a year and that implementing an interdisciplinary approach to science learning involves many minds. “It takes a team to teach inquiry,” she says.
Shippensburg, PAlocal21news.com

Shippensburg University drops mask requirements

SHIPPENSBURG — Shippensburg University has announced that students will be able to go mask less for the upcoming school year for those who are fully vaccinated. The school will also be relaxing social distancing requirements, and will offer vaccines and covid tests on campus. Kim Garris, a university spokesperson says...
Educationchesapeakefamily.com

What’s a Maryland Green School?

The Maryland Association for Environmental and Outdoor Education (MAEOE) oversees the Maryland Green Schools Program, which was established in 1999 as a sustainable schools program. The program promotes responsible environmental stewardship and provides educational opportunities for grades PreK through 12. In 2014 the Maryland State Department of Education made environmental...
Chelmsford, MAWicked Local

Aiden Hennessey named 2021 winner of John R. Carson Memorial Scholarship

John R. Carson was a star distance runner at Chelmsford High School. As a sophomore, he broke the meet record at the statewide Red Auerbach Invitational in 1,000-yard and came within one second of the CHS mile record. In his junior year, he was co-captain of the cross-country team, undefeated in MVC meets, and placed seventh out of over 200 runners in the Manhattan Invitational.

Comments / 0

Community Policy