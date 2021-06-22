Pentucket Regional School District highlights music educators
As the school year comes to a close, the Pentucket Regional School District wishes to recognize and highlight music staff for their dedication and exemplary work. This spring, the district was honored with a Best Communities for Music Education award from the NAMM Foundation. For the past 22 years, this honor has been awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.www.wickedlocal.com