June 21 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 10 positive results, none in Manchester; no deaths reported
CONCORD, NH – On Monday, June 21, 2021, DHHS announced 10 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, June 20. Today’s results include 6 people who tested positive by PCR test and 4 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 29 cases from Friday, June 18 (16 by PCR test and 13 by antigen test), and 15 cases from Saturday, June 19 (12 by PCR test and 3 by antigen test). There are now 196 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.manchesterinklink.com