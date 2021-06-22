Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Presidio by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-21 19:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Presidio The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Presidio County in southwestern Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 702 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles east of Chinati Mountains, or 21 miles north of Presidio, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Presidio, Big Bend Ranch State Park, Shafter, Casa Piedra and Presidio Lely International Airport. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH